Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE, the purported successor to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, could be equipped with an LCD screen and offer stylus support, according to details shared by a tipster. A tablet with the model number SM-X506B was spotted on Geekbench back in September, hinting at a new Tab 8 'Fan Edition' tablet, and now a leaker has shared details of the device's display.

According to a report by GSMArena citing reliable tipster Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will sport an LCD screen, like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE that made its debut last year.

The tipster further claims that the upcoming tablet will feature a Wacom digitiser for stylus support. It is worth noting that the LCD screen on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE also offers support for using a stylus.

Back in September, a Geekbench listing for a tablet with the model number SM-X506B suggested that Samsung was working on a tablet that will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Kompanio 900T SoC. The chipset is comparable to the MediaTek Dimensity 900 and comprises two Cortex-A78 (at 2.4GHz), six A55 (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, as per the report.

The report states that the tablet listed on Geekbench would be a variant of the purported Galaxy Tab S8 FE with support for 5G connectivity, while another Wi-Fi-only version with the model number SM-X500 could also make its debut.

The Geekbench listing also indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE will be equipped with at least 4GB of RAM, and that the tablet runs on Android 13, which means it is likely to feature Samsung's One UI 5 interface on top, which was introduced in October at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022.

