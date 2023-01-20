Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G were unveiled in India earlier this week. The handsets went on sale in the country for the first time earlier today. The latest 5G offerings from Samsung are equipped with 6.6-inch displays, pack 5,000 mAh batteries, and feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy A14 5G price starts at Rs. 16,499 while the Galaxy A23 5G price starts at Rs. 22,999. The company has also announced cashback offers on selected bank cards on purchase of these handsets.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in India, sale offers

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is available in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage models priced at Rs. 16,499, Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999 respectively. The handsets can be purchased via Samsung.com, Samsung stores and other partner stores. Customers can also avail of Rs. 1,500 cashback via SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney transactions. They can also avail of monthly EMI option starting from Rs. 1,382. It is available in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black colour options.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. There's also a cashback offer of Rs. 2,000 on SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney transactions, along with EMI options that start from Rs. 1,576 per month. The phone is offered in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 6.6-inch (1,080x2,408 pixels) full-HD+ PLS LCD display. The phone offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. For optics, the Galaxy A14 5G ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Interestingly, the company also promises to offer four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G too features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display. However, it's a TFT display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Further, the device packs a quad camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Sensors on the handset include an accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, virtual light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.