Samsung is rumoured to be working on its Galaxy A series of smartphones. Recent reports have tipped specifications and launch details for upcoming Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A34 smartphones. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A24 has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database. According to a new report, a smartphone which is believed to be the 4G budget offering from Samsung, the Galaxy A24, has appeared on BIS database. BIS listing generally indicates that the purported device's India launch could take place soon.

According to a report by Gizmochina, a smartphone sporting the model number SM-A245 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This could be the purported Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, the upcoming budget 4G smartphone offering from the South Korean conglomerate.

As is generally the case with listings on BIS, the spotting of the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G may be an indication that the smartphone could launch in India soon. However, the listing does not reveal any specifications or technical details of the handset.

However, the purported Samsung Galaxy A24 has already been a subject of multiple rumours, tips, and leaks that seem to suggest its specifications and features. One such report in October last year suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A24 could sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is being viewed as a significant improvement over its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A23, which launched with an LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and was powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 is also tipped to pack a 4,000mAh battery, with support for 15W fast charging. Another report, also suggested that the South Korean manufacturer could launch the purported Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel main sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation around the upcoming handset's specifications, features, or design.

