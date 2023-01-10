Technology News

Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report

Apple has been working to reduce its reliance on other manufacturers.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2023 13:25 IST
Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) features Apple's A15 Bionic SoC

Highlights
  • Apple launched the third generation iPhone SE in 2022
  • iPhone SE 2024 was said to adopt Apple’s in-house 5G chip first
  • Apple currently uses Qualcomm’s 5G chips on its iPhones

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to launch an iPhone SE in 2024. According to an analyst, the Cupertino-California based tech giant has cancelled the fourth generation iPhone SE planned for next year. The analyst also claimed that Apple was planning to introduce its first in-house 5G chip on the handset, before packing it on its flagship iPhone 16 series. The reported cancellation of iPhone SE, however, could mean that Apple would continue to use Qualcomm chips on its phones in 2024.

According to a blog post by technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's instructions to its supply chain suggests that production and shipment plans for the fourth generation iPhone SE have been cancelled. As per Kuo, Apple had initially planned to launch the iPhone SE as the first phone with its in-house 5G chip onboard in 2024, before including it on its iPhone 16 lineup.

However, with the reported cancellation of the fourth generation iPhone SE, the company could continue to use Qualcomm's 5G chips on its phones. According to Kuo, Apple was concerned that the performance of its in-house chip would not match up to Qualcomm's.

The latest revelation comes after the analyst had tweeted in December that the 2024 iPhone SE could either be cancelled or postponed, likely due to underwhelming sales of the third generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 13 Mini, and the iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple refreshed its iPhone SE variant in 2022, launching the third generation of its low-end iPhone in March. The third generation iPhone SE is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 4.7-inch display.

Apple has been working to reduce its dependence on other manufacturers and moving towards making in-house components for its devices. The company is reportedly planning to move on from Qualcomm's cellular modem chips and use its own chipsets by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The company is also planning to replace Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip on its devices with a custom in-house chip in 2025.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, iPhone SE, iPhone SE Fourth Generation, Qualcomm, iPhone 16
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Elon Musk's Tweet Regarding Disabling Driver Monitoring Being Reviewed, Says NHTSA
Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Asus Unveils ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED , TUF Gaming Laptops, and More

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  2. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  3. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  4. Government Announces New BIS Standards for USB Type-C Chargers, More
  5. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  6. Realme 10 With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. Microsoft May Use OpenAI’s GPT Feature for Word, Outlook, PowerPoint: Report
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, 4G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo Y53t 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Trying to Integrate OpenAI’s GPT for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint: Report
  2. Tata-Run iPhone Plant Would be a Boon for India, Says Executive
  3. Apple iPhone SE Cancelled, Could Continue to Use Qualcomm 5G Chips: Report
  4. Elon Musk's Tweet Regarding Disabling Driver Monitoring Being Reviewed, Says NHTSA
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Around June: Report
  6. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Avatar: The Way of Water Is Now the Biggest Hollywood Movie in India, With Over Rs. 454 Crore at Box Office
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series to Get One UI 5.1 Update Soon, Internal Testing Begins: Report
  9. Fire-Boltt Infinity Smartwatch With 1.6-inch Display, 4GB Storage Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Teases MODOK, Kang the Conqueror Promises Lost Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.