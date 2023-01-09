Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC or a Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2023 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (pictured) was launched in select markets on January 5

Highlights
  • Samsung has not officially confirmed the name of the model
  • Specifications of the Galaxy A14 5G were leaked in an earlier report
  • An alleged promo image of the phone noted the specifications previously

Samsung is preparing to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The company has not officially confirmed the actual names of the upcoming smartphones, but one of them is expected to be the Galaxy A14 5G, which was recently released in the US and Europe. An unconfirmed promotional image of the India-specific variant recently surfaced online. Notably, the leaked image suggests that the Indian variant will be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC or a Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC and is expected to launch in India on January 18. Meanwhile, a new report has leaked the phone's expected price in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G price in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the retail box price of the Galaxy A14 5G will be set at Rs 22,999. However, the phone's actual price will reportedly be around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 less than the box price. The base model is likely to cost less than Rs. 20,000. It may be available in black, dark red, light green, and silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specifications (expected)

According to an earlier report, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is said to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch at the top. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will run on Samsung's recently released Android 13-based OneUI 5.0.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is projected to have three cameras: a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 15W rapid charging. The phone should weigh 202gms and measure 167.7 x 78.0 x 9.1mm. Connectivity options are expected to include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A56s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched; Price, Specifications
All iPhone 15 Models to Get Apple's Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro May Sport Titanium Frame: Gurman
