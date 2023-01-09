Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 series is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for both its LTE as well as Wi-Fi versions. The One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-fi is rolling out in Europe, including Romania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and more. In India, the update is rolling out to the Galaxy Tab A8 LTE model. The LTE version of the tablet is also getting the OS update in several other markets. The update brings in new features, a cleaner design, and performance improvements. The Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in India in January 2022 with Android 11 onboard.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi model is currently receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in European countries like Romania, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, the UK, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Baltic and Nordic countries, Switzerland, Slovakia, Italy, and more. The Galaxy Tab A8 latest OS update comes with the firmware version X205XXU1CVL6 in Europe, as per the report.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab A8 LTE model in India is getting One UI 5.0 along with firmware version X205XXU1CVL5. The update is said to bring better performance, a new UI design, slightly redesigned elements in the Settings app, along with improved privacy and security. It will also get multitasking features through the new multi-window gestures as well as access to a new convenient taskbar.

Users can manually check if the update is available on their Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly planning to bring a new Galaxy A series smartphone to the Indian market — the Galaxy A14 (rumored). Though there is no official statement on the exact monikers of the upcoming smartphone, an alleged promotional image of the India-specific variant has been leaked. The tipped image suggests that the Galaxy A14 Indian variant may arrive with Exynos 1330 SoC and Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC-powered models.

