Samsung Galaxy A25 may arrive in the market sooner than expected. The phone is said to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was released earlier this year in April. Following Samsung's usual product launch cycle, it could be argued that the Galaxy A25 may see an April 2024 release. However, the phone has been reportedly spotted on the FCC website, suggesting that it may see an earlier-than-expected launch. The listing, also reportedly hints at some key charging and connectivity details of the purported handset.

According to an FCC listing cited in a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy A25 will support 25W wired fast charging, much like the preceding Galaxy A24 model. The listing also seems to hint that the smartphone will support NFC and ten 5G bands - n2/5/25/29/30/41/48/66/70/71/77.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A25 is likely to be powered by an in house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. It could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera may be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. It has been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to measure 162mm x 77.5mm x 8.3mm in size.

Leaked design renders of the Galaxy A25 suggest that the phone will launch in black, blue-grey, lime green, and light blue colour options. The phone is seen with narrow bezels and sports what Samsung reportedly calls an Infinity-V notch display, with a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the front panel to hold the front camera.

The power button has also been tipped to double as a fingerprint sensor. This is placed alongside the volume rockers on the right edge of the handset. The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A25 is seen vertically arranged in the top left corner of the back panel with an LED flash unit placed beside it.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.