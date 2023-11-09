Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details

Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details

Samsung Galaxy A25 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 12:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A25 is said to succeed the Galaxy A24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 could carry a 50-megapixel camera
  • The handset has been tipped to get an Infinity-V notch display
  • The Galaxy A25 is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A25 may arrive in the market sooner than expected. The phone is said to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was released earlier this year in April. Following Samsung's usual product launch cycle, it could be argued that the Galaxy A25 may see an April 2024 release. However, the phone has been reportedly spotted on the FCC website, suggesting that it may see an earlier-than-expected launch. The listing, also reportedly hints at some key charging and connectivity details of the purported handset.

According to an FCC listing cited in a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy A25 will support 25W wired fast charging, much like the preceding Galaxy A24 model. The listing also seems to hint that the smartphone will support NFC and ten 5G bands - n2/5/25/29/30/41/48/66/70/71/77.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A25 is likely to be powered by an in house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6. It could come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera may be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. It has been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to measure 162mm x 77.5mm x 8.3mm in size.

Leaked design renders of the Galaxy A25 suggest that the phone will launch in black, blue-grey, lime green, and light blue colour options. The phone is seen with narrow bezels and sports what Samsung reportedly calls an Infinity-V notch display, with a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the front panel to hold the front camera.

The power button has also been tipped to double as a fingerprint sensor. This is placed alongside the volume rockers on the right edge of the handset. The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A25 is seen vertically arranged in the top left corner of the back panel with an LED flash unit placed beside it.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A25 launch, Samsung Galaxy A25 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Dominant Priced Over $36,000, Most Altcoins See Gains Including Ether, Cardano

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  2. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  5. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  6. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  7. JioPhone Prima 4G Feature Phone With UPI Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Vivo Offering Diwali Discounts, Other Offers on These Vivo Phones
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
  10. Redmi 13C 4G Price, Specifications Revealed on Amazon Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollywood Actors Reach Tentative Agreement With Movie Studios to End Strike
  2. Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Dominant Priced Over $36,000, Most Altcoins See Gains Including Ether, Cardano
  4. Samsung Previews ‘Galaxy AI,’ Live Call Translation Feature for Galaxy Phones
  5. WhatsApp Adds Feature to Protect IP Address in Calls for Enhanced Privacy: How to Turn It On
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Offer 1TB Storage, Promises Better Low-Light Telephoto Images
  7. Redmi 13C 4G Listed on Amazon Ahead of Expected Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  9. Samsung, Qualcomm Oppose Live TV Broadcasts on Smartphones in India
  10. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »