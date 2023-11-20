Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 15:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G seen in Black, Blue, Light Blue and Yellow shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A25 could sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen
  • The smartphone is likely to come with a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The Galaxy A25 5G is expected to support 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The company has not yet confirmed a launch date for the handset but a support page for it gone official on the Samsung India website. The phone was also recently spotted on benchmarking and certification sites. Other leaks and reports also hint at several key details of the purported smartphone. Leaked designs of the phone have also done rounds of the rumour mill. Now, some official-looking renders of the Galaxy A25 5G have surfaced online.

A MySmartPrice report has leaked official-looking renders of the alleged Galaxy A25 5G. The report suggests that the phone is likely to launch in 2024, but did not share any further details. The shared images showed the model in four colour options - Black, Blue, Light Blue, and Yellow. The back panel appears to have a grid-like pattern.

For optics, a triple camera setup is seen on the Galaxy A25 that are placed vertically on the top left corner of the rear panel alongside an LED flash unit. The handset appears to have rounded corners and the area on the right edge around the power button and volume rockers is seen to be slightly raised. The display is seen with an Infinity-U notch to hold the front camera, with sizeable side bezels and a relatively thicker chin.

Recently, the Galaxy A25 5G 's support page was spotted on the official Samsung India website. Likely to be offered in variations of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, the handset will reportedly to be priced between EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,800) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700).

The Galaxy A25 is likely to be powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is said to ship with Android 14-based One UI 6 and could sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera unit is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is said to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor. The handset is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is said to measure 162mm x 77.5mm x 8.3mm in size.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A25, Samsung Galaxy A25 design renders, Samsung Galaxy A25 India launch, Samsung Galaxy A25 specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
Sam Altman to Lead New Advanced AI Research Team at Microsoft After OpenAI Ouster, CEO Satya Nadella Confirms

