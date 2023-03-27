Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant Tipped to Launch in India; Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant Tipped to Launch in India; Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of Debut

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is currently available in two storage configurations with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 10:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant Tipped to Launch in India; Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available in three colour options in India.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G might get a new 6GB RAM variant soon
  • The handset's 6GB RAM variant could be priced under Rs. 30,000
  • Currently, the base 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 30,999

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched in India earlier this month. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phone debuted as the successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A33 5G . Samsung introduced the Galaxy A34 5G in two storage configurations in the country. The phone is sold with 8GB of RAM as standard and offered in two memory configuration. The company is now tipped to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G soon in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that a Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant could be launched soon in India. The report does not mention the exact launch date of the new configuration. However, it states that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant will have a launch price of Rs. 28,999. There will be launch offers for the device, which will include a bank discount of Rs. 3,000. In addition to this, there will also be a Samsung Shop App welcome voucher worth Rs. 1,000.

The 8GB RAM variant of the phone with 128GB and 256GB of storage are currently available for purchase in the country. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 30,999, whereas the 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 32,999.

At the time of writing this, Samsung has not confirmed any plans to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G, which made its debut earlier this month as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G [https://www.gadgets360.com/samsung-galaxy-a33-5g-price-in-india-105851].

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The device is confirmed to get four major Android updates and security patches for five years. It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop-style notch at the top for the front camera.

The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which has a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It also sports a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has a 13-megapixel front camera.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and supports 25W fast charging. It also has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water. There is support for expanding the onboard storage (by up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. The device also offers multiple connectivity options, such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and GPS. It weighs about 199g and is 8.2mm thick.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter in Internal Memo to Staff: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM Variant Tipped to Launch in India; Price and Offers Leaked Ahead of Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Variant With 6GB of RAM Could Launch at This Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  3. Paytm Wins RBI Extension for Payment Aggregator Licence Application
  4. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  7. WazirX Says $390 Million Tied to Suspicious Transactions in Last 5 Months
  8. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  9. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Conman Dupes Retired Mumbai Woman on Matrimonial Website, Steals Rs. 24 Lakh: Report
  2. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  3. India's First Quantum Computing-Based Telecom Network Link Operational, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  4. 'Glaze' Software Can Thwart Copycat AI Tools From Stealing Artist Styles, Researchers Say
  5. Infinix Hot 30i With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Tipped to Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays; Design Leaked: Details
  7. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details
  8. Sun Pharma Flags Revenue Drop Following 'IT Security Incident' in March: Details
  9. OneWeb Completes Satellite 'Constellation' to Offer Global Internet Coverage Like Rival Starlink
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.