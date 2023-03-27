Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was launched in India earlier this month. The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phone debuted as the successor to last year's Samsung Galaxy A33 5G . Samsung introduced the Galaxy A34 5G in two storage configurations in the country. The phone is sold with 8GB of RAM as standard and offered in two memory configuration. The company is now tipped to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G soon in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that a Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant could be launched soon in India. The report does not mention the exact launch date of the new configuration. However, it states that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 6GB RAM variant will have a launch price of Rs. 28,999. There will be launch offers for the device, which will include a bank discount of Rs. 3,000. In addition to this, there will also be a Samsung Shop App welcome voucher worth Rs. 1,000.

The 8GB RAM variant of the phone with 128GB and 256GB of storage are currently available for purchase in the country. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 30,999, whereas the 256GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 32,999.

At the time of writing this, Samsung has not confirmed any plans to launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A34 5G, which made its debut earlier this month as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G [https://www.gadgets360.com/samsung-galaxy-a33-5g-price-in-india-105851].

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The device is confirmed to get four major Android updates and security patches for five years. It sports a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop-style notch at the top for the front camera.

The handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which has a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It also sports a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has a 13-megapixel front camera.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery under the hood and supports 25W fast charging. It also has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water. There is support for expanding the onboard storage (by up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. The device also offers multiple connectivity options, such as 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and GPS. It weighs about 199g and is 8.2mm thick.

