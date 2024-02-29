Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to be introduced in the market soon as a successor to the Galaxy A34 5G, which was unveiled in March 2023. The handset has previously been tipped to launch alongside the Galaxy A55 5G on March 11. Some of the features of both handsets, including purported design, colour options and expected specifications, have been leaked before. The company has yet to confirm any details about the upcoming phones. A new report has now reiterated some of the specifications of the Galaxy A35 5G and also suggested its price and colour variants.

An Android Headlines report, citing collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is likely to be unveiled in mid-March alongside the Galaxy A55 5G, backing earlier leaks.

The report added that the 6GB RAM option of the Galaxy A35 5G is expected to be priced in Europe at EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 35,000), while the 8GB variant could be listed at EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 41,300), noting that the prices may vary by about EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,800) depending on the country. The phone is also tipped to arrive in four colourways — Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

The report also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by an in-house Exynos 1380 SoC paired with RAM options of 6GB and 8GB alongside onboard storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The storage is also said to be extendable up to 1TB via microSD card. It is also said to ship with Android 14-based UI.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is likely to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the phone is likely to carry a 13-megapixel sensor.

The report adds that Samsung is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G with support for 25W wired fast charging. The handset is also said to carry an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The body of the model is expected to measure 161.7mm x 78mm x 8.2mm in size and weigh 209g.

