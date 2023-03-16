Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price in India starts at Rs. 38,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 March 2023 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery for Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G

Highlights
  • Price of Galaxy A34 5G begins at Rs. 30,999
  • They run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1
  • Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are powered by unnamed octa-core processors,

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G were launched in India on Thursday as the latest offering in the company's A-series portfolio. The handsets were unveiled in select global markets on Wednesday (March 15) and will go on sale in the country starting March 28. The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G feature Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate and are powered by unnamed octa-core processors. Both models run on Android 13 with a new One UI 5.1 on top and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A54 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price in India, availability

Price of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G price in India is set at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 40,999. It comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet colour options. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, in contrast, has a starting price tag of Rs. 30,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM +256 GB storage variant costs Rs. 32,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver colour options.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones will be available for pre-orders via the company website starting March 16 with deliveries starting from March 28.

As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs. 3,000 cashback for purchases made via select bank cards. Additionally, customers pre-ordering the new smartphones will get the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs. 999. There are EMI options as well.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

Dual SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and they are said to receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. They feature Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and vision booster support for increased visibility under sunlight. The Galaxy A54 5G's display measures 6.4-inches, while the Galaxy A34 5G has a slightly bigger 6.6-inch screen.

galaxy a34 5g samsung inline Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Both models are powered by unnamed octa-core processors, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, they have a triple rear camera unit alongside LED flash. The triple rear camera setup of Galaxy A54 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The rear camera unit of Galaxy A34 5G comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and f/2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens with f/2.4 lens. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera units support a Nightography feature for shooting brighter photos and videos in low light.

galaxy a54 5g samsung inline Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G carry 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card of up to 1TB. Connectivity options are also similar. Both new devices include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light, fingerprint, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Samsung has provided a 5,000mAh battery for Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Both models have IP67-certified build as well. They feature stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby technology. The smartphones also come equipped with the South Korean company's Knox security system.

The Galaxy A54 5G measures 158.2x76.7x8.2mm and weighs 202 grams. The Galaxy A34 5G measures 161.3x78.1x8.2mm and weighs 199 grams.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
