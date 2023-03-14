Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G Pricing, Specifications Leak via Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 March 2023 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to have a camera module similar to the Galaxy S23

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been listed to start at EUR 390
  • The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G may cost EUR 500 for the base model
  • Both smartphones are expected to be available in four colour options

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G are set to debut on March 16. With the official launch of the company's next A-series smartphones just around the corner, details of both phones have begun to surface online. The specifications, features, and price points of the two upcoming smartphones from the South Korean conglomerate have reportedly been listed on an Austrian retailer's website giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.

According to a report by GSMArena, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G model smartphone has been listed on an Austrian retailer's official website. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage capacity has been priced at EUR 500 (roughly. Rs. 44,000).

A higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage is priced at EUR 550 (roughly Rs. 48,500). The Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is listed on the website in four colour options - Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome White.

On the other hand, the retailer's website also lists the Galaxy A34 5G in a 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant priced at EUR 390 (roughly Rs. 35,000). Meanwhile, the smartphone has also been listed in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 40,500). Both variants of the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone are available in four colour options - Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver.

In terms of design, although Samsung has tried to keep much of the language similar to its flagship Galaxy S23 series, the two A-series smartphones are set apart by the Galaxy A54 5G's hole punch cutout compared to the waterdrop-style notch on the Galaxy A34 5G. In terms of display, the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone is expected to feature a smaller 6.4-inch panel, while the Galaxy A34 5G is expected to sport a larger 6.6-inch display. Both displays are expected to be full-HD+ AMOLED displays. These handsets are expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy A54 5G, and the Galaxy A34 5G smartphones are expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to be equipped with an Exynos 1380 SoC, while the Galaxy A34 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 5G could feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, followed by 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. For selfies, the smartphone could sport a 32-megapixel shooter.

The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, could be equipped with a triple camera rear setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera, followed by 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel secondary cameras. For selfies, the smartphone could feature a 13-megapixel shooter.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
