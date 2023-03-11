Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected

Samsung was expected to release the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone after its launch of the Galaxy S23 series with three models — the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra — earlier this year. The South Korean tech-giant is expected to launch a host of other smartphones in 2023. They are already expected to expand their foldable lineup with the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. The Fan Edition model of Galaxy S23 was previously reported to launch later this year at the second Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet.

However, according to reliable tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is unlikely to launch this year. Although he did not immediately clarify if the phone may ever see the light of day, it is likely that Samsung may skip the Galaxy S23 FE model, just like it did with the Galaxy S22 FE.

Reportedly, Samsung did not work on a Galaxy S22 FE model to boost the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. The chips intended for the Galaxy S22 FE were reportedly redistributed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra in order to increase production of the latter. The smartphone manufacturer was previously projected to manufacture 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE model last year, but a chip shortage and high demand for the Galaxy S22 Ultra may have prompted the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE device, it was speculated.

Since situations have changed this year and chips are not anymore in “a shortage zone,” according to a TechRepublic report, it is unclear if Samsung will just postpone the release or scarp the Galaxy S23 FE model altogether. Since no official statement has been out yet, taking every report and speculation with a pinch of salt is advisable.

The last Fan Edition model Samsung to release was the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which launched in two storage options and are offered in four colourways — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The phone is available in India starting at Rs. 30,999.

