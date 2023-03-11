Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 March 2023 20:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was expected to launch later in 2023
  • It was supposed to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet
  • Both devices were reported to launch at the second Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung was expected to release the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone after its launch of the Galaxy S23 series with three models — the base Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra — earlier this year. The South Korean tech-giant is expected to launch a host of other smartphones in 2023. They are already expected to expand their foldable lineup with the purported Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. The Fan Edition model of Galaxy S23 was previously reported to launch later this year at the second Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet.

However, according to reliable tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt), the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is unlikely to launch this year. Although he did not immediately clarify if the phone may ever see the light of day, it is likely that Samsung may skip the Galaxy S23 FE model, just like it did with the Galaxy S22 FE.

Reportedly, Samsung did not work on a Galaxy S22 FE model to boost the production of the Galaxy S22 Ultra model. The chips intended for the Galaxy S22 FE were reportedly redistributed to the Galaxy S22 Ultra in order to increase production of the latter. The smartphone manufacturer was previously projected to manufacture 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE model last year, but a chip shortage and high demand for the Galaxy S22 Ultra may have prompted the cancellation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE device, it was speculated.

Since situations have changed this year and chips are not anymore in “a shortage zone,” according to a TechRepublic report, it is unclear if Samsung will just postpone the release or scarp the Galaxy S23 FE model altogether. Since no official statement has been out yet, taking every report and speculation with a pinch of salt is advisable.

The last Fan Edition model Samsung to release was the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which launched in two storage options and are offered in four colourways — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The phone is available in India starting at Rs. 30,999.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Best Offers on Tablets, Laptops, Smartwatches
Featured video of the day
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  2. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Can Be Pre-Booked at This Price
  4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  5. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  6. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  8. Former Infosys President Mohit Joshi to join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
  9. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  10. Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000
  5. Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns From Post; to Join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
  6. Apple HomePod With 7-Inch Display Likely to Launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Facebook Parent Meta Plans Additional Layoffs in Coming Weeks: Report
  8. TikTok Now Banned From Work Phones in Belgium Citing Security Risk
  9. Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week
  10. Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.