Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is expected to launch in the market soon. It is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which debuted in March this year with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A55 is tipped to arrive with upgrades over the preceding model. The phone was previously reported to have begun internal testing. It has now been reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site, hinting at an imminent launch.

An IT Home report states that the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G with the model number SM-A5560 has been listed on China's 3C certification site. The listing reportedly suggests that the phone will support 25W wired fast charging, but may not ship with a charging adapter inside the retail box.

Recently, another leak suggested that the Galaxy A55 could be powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 SoC. Internally, the chipset is said to carry the codename Rose and is expected to come with an AMD-derived GPU. The phone is also tipped to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The handset is said to likely launch in March 2024.

Further, a 91Mobiles report says that the Galaxy A55 is likely to carry an Xclipse 530 GPU. It adds that the 50-megapixel main camera will likely be accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The preceding Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has Dolby-powered stereo speakers and an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options. It starts in India at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There's also a 256GB option that's available at Rs. 40,999 and in an additional Awesome White colourway.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.