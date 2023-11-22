Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G could carry an AMD-derived GPU.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2023 10:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A55 is said to succeed the Galaxy A54 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 5G may sport a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The purported smartphone will likely come with an Exynos 1480 SoC
  • The Galaxy A55 is expected to launch in March 2024
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is expected to launch in the market soon. It is said to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which debuted in March this year with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A55 is tipped to arrive with upgrades over the preceding model. The phone was previously reported to have begun internal testing. It has now been reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site, hinting at an imminent launch.

An IT Home report states that the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G with the model number SM-A5560 has been listed on China's 3C certification site. The listing reportedly suggests that the phone will support 25W wired fast charging, but may not ship with a charging adapter inside the retail box.

Recently, another leak suggested that the Galaxy A55 could be powered by an in-house Exynos 1480 SoC. Internally, the chipset is said to carry the codename Rose and is expected to come with an AMD-derived GPU. The phone is also tipped to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The handset is said to likely launch in March 2024.

Further, a 91Mobiles report says that the Galaxy A55 is likely to carry an Xclipse 530 GPU. It adds that the 50-megapixel main camera will likely be accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The preceding Galaxy A54 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. It is powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has Dolby-powered stereo speakers and an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy A54 5G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset comes in Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and Awesome Violet colour options. It starts in India at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There's also a 256GB option that's available at Rs. 40,999 and in an additional Awesome White colourway.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A55 launch, Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  4. iPhone 16 Pro to Feature Telephoto Camera From the iPhone 15 Pro Max: Kuo
  5. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  9. Apple Might Stick With 60Hz Displays for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Get 5,500mAh Battery, Launch Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Sam Altman in Talks to Return at OpenAI as Microsoft Seeks Governance Changes at Firm: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
  3. Insta360 Ace, Ace Pro Action Cameras With 2.4-Inch Flip-Up Touchscreen, Leica Lenses Launched
  4. Spotify Allowed to Sidestep Play Store Fees as Part of Confidential Deal, Google Executive Says
  5. iPhone 16 Pro to Feature 120mm Tetraprism Camera From iPhone 15 Pro Max: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Three Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Nagpur Businessman of Rs. 10 Lakh in Crypto Scam
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chipset With Support for Generative AI, Stable Diffusion Unveiled
  8. Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, Redmi K70 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch in March Next Year, May Get Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  10. Rockstar Games’ Leaked Database Allegedly Hints at Scrapped GTA 5 Story DLC and Bully Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »