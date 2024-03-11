Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were launched in India on Monday (March 11). The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones feature 6.6-inch AMOLED screens with up to 120Hz refresh rate and are equipped with triple rear camera units led by 50-megapixel primary sensors. The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G ship with Android 14 and are confirmed to get four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches. Both models feature a hole-punch display and are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G price in India

Pricing details for the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G were not available on Samsung's India website at the time of writing. The company is expected to announce the prices during the Samsung Live event on March 14 at 12:00 PM IST.

The Galaxy A55 5G is offered in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It is listed in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy shades. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A35 5G is available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is offered in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac colours.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5Gspecifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1. As mentioned, Samsung has confirmed to provide four generations of Android OS upgrades, One UI upgrades, and five years of security updates for the new handsets. They feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and Vision Booster feature. They have a hole punch cutout on the display to house the selfie shooter and the screen has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are powered by unknown octa-core chipsets. The former might have an Exynos 1480 SoC, while the latter could have an Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood. The Galaxy A55 comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options while the Galaxy A35 is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Both are available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For optics, the new handsets are equipped with triple rear camera units. The Galaxy A55 gets a 50-megapixel primary camera with autofocus, f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with f/2.4 sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy A35 5G's camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. It flaunts a 13-megapixel front camera. They pack up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and virtual proximity sensor. Both models come with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. They also come with Samsung's Knox Vault security feature. They have IP67 water and dust resistance build.

Samsung has packed 5,000mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging on the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. The battery units are said to deliver up to 83 hours of audio playback time on a single charge. The Galaxy A55 5G measures 161.1x77.4x8.2mm and weighs 213 grams. The Galaxy A35 5G measures 161.7x78.0x8.2mm and weighs 209 grams.

