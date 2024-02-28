Samsung Galaxy A55 is set to debut in global markets next month, according to a report. Ahead of its anticipated release, the detailed specifications of the handset have surfaced online. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy A54 will reportedly be equipped with an Exynos 1480 chipset along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

WinFuture reports that the Samsung Galaxy A55 will go on sale in Germany on March 11 for around EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300), alongside the Samsung Galaxy A35. The smartphone will reportedly be available in four colour options — Ice Blue, Navy, Purple, and White. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to officially announce plans to launch the handset in global markets, including India.

The list of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A55 shared by the publication reveals that it will be powered by the company's Exynos 1480 chipset and run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will arrive in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, as per the report.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED screen, as per the leaked specifications shared by the publication. It is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it might feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

According to the report, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A55 handset will offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It will also be equipped with a USB 2.0 Type-C port and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A55 is also said to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and feature stereo speakers. It measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm and weighs 213g, according to the report.

