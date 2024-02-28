Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A55 will reportedly be available in Ice Blue, Navy, Purple, and White colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2024 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: X (formerly Twitter)/ Evan Blass

Leaked images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A55 will reportedly launch in Germany in March
  • The smartphone is said to be equipped with an Exynos 1480 chipset
  • The Samsung Galaxy A55 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A55 is set to debut in global markets next month, according to a report. Ahead of its anticipated release, the detailed specifications of the handset have surfaced online. The successor to the Samsung Galaxy A54 will reportedly be equipped with an Exynos 1480 chipset along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

WinFuture reports that the Samsung Galaxy A55 will go on sale in Germany on March 11 for around EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 40,300), alongside the Samsung Galaxy A35. The smartphone will reportedly be available in four colour options — Ice Blue, Navy, Purple, and White. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to officially announce plans to launch the handset in global markets, including India.

The list of specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A55 shared by the publication reveals that it will be powered by the company's Exynos 1480 chipset and run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 out-of-the-box.  The smartphone will arrive in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, as per the report.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED screen, as per the leaked specifications shared by the publication. It is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it might feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

According to the report, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A55 handset will offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It will also be equipped with a USB 2.0 Type-C port and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A55 is also said to have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and feature stereo speakers. It measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm and weighs 213g, according to the report.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A55 price, Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
