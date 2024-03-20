Samsung Galaxy F55 may be introduced in the Indian market soon. The model has recently been spotted on several certification sites. Now the official support page of the handset has gone live in the country, suggesting that it may launch soon. Reports suggest that the purported Galaxy F55 model could be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A55 5G handset, which was recently unveiled alongside the Galaxy A35 5G. It is therefore expected that the Galaxy F55 may share similar specifications as the Galaxy A55 5G.

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy F55, sporting the model number SM-E556B/DS, has gone live on Samsung India and Bangladesh websites, a SamMobile report noted. This suggests that the phone may arrive in both countries soon. The company has yet to confirm the launch of the handset. The report added that the model may launch as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A55 5G.

The Galaxy F55, therefore, could come with a 6.6-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a 4nm Exynos 1480 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an IP67 rating. It may also ship with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.

The Galaxy F55 has earlier been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site, as well, and confirmed to support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is also set to support dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The model is expected to succeed the Galaxy F54 5G, which was launched in India in June 2023, and carry some upgrades over it.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India at Rs. 27,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB configuration. It is offered in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colourways. The older model has an Exynos 1380 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support, a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel front camera. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box.

