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Samsung Exynos 2700 Will Reportedly Feature New SoC, DRAM Packaging for Improved Thermal Management

Exynos 2700’s purported design could help on the performance front, improving sustained performance during demanding tasks.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2026 16:31 IST
Samsung Exynos 2700 Will Reportedly Feature New SoC, DRAM Packaging for Improved Thermal Management

Galaxy S26 series models in India are powered by Exynos 2600 SoC

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Highlights
  • Exynos 2700 to reportedly use side-by-side DRAM for better thermals
  • The new chip layout could reduce throttling during intensive tasks
  • A Geekbench leak reveals a new ten-core architecture for the chipset
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Samsung has been rumoured to be developing Exynos 2700 as its next-generation flagship-grade mobile processor and the successor to the Exynos 2600. While there are still ways to go before devices powered by this chipset make it to the market, the rumour mill has already begun churning out details about the potential upgrades. A recent report suggests that Exynos 2700 could bring about notable changes in design and thermal management, potentially resulting in cooler device performance.

Samsung Exynos 2700 Design Changes, Thermal Improvements

According to an Android Authority report, the Exynos 2700 may adopt a new packaging approach where the processor and DRAM are placed side-by-side on the same substrate. The move, if it comes to fruition, would mark a notable shift from previous Exynos designs, where the DRAM has been typically stacked on top of the processor.

The change is reported to result in improved heat dissipation and overall thermal performance. It is said to be a crucial step as next-generation SoCs aim for even higher clock speeds than today's flagship mobile processors.

Exynos 2700's purported design could also help on the performance front, improving sustained performance in demanding tasks like graphics-intensive gaming and high-resolution video recording. It may potentially allow the SoC to maintain its peak performance for longer durations while also reducing throttling.

The South Korean tech conglomerate, notably, has already taken steps in this direction. The Exynos 2600 chip, which powers the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in select markets, features a new thermal management technology called Heat Path Block (HPB). It is said to optimise the heat-transfer path for more efficient heat dissipation. Consequently, the company claims it to be as effective as a heat sink and lower thermal resistance up to 16 percent.

While the tech giant has indeed made improvements, it hasn't been as notable. In Gadgets 360's review of the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+, we noticed heat buildup even during sustained everyday tasks, including taking photos and scrolling through social media. Inefficient thermal dissipation was also noticed during extended gameplay sessions.

Thus, it remains to be seen if the rumoured changes could bring about a significant improvement in thermal management with the Exynos 2700. The SoC, notably, is expected to power the Galaxy S27 series, which could be introduced in 2027.

The SoC, notably, was spotted on Geekbench bearing the model number S5E9975. The listing reveals a 10-core architecture, comprising one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core operating at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores clocked at 2.88GHz. This core configuration is different from the current Exynos 2600 chip, which has a three-cluster 6+3+1 architecture.

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Further reading: Samsung Exynos 2700, Samsung Exynos 2700 Specifications, Exynos 2600, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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