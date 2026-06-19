Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India earlier this year, in February. The standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ were unveiled with the South Korean tech conglomerate's proprietary Exynos 2600 chipset, which is claimed to be the world's first mobile platform to be built on a 2nm process. While it has only been a few months since the launch of the company's flagship phones, reports regarding their successor have already started surfacing online. Now, a Samsung executive has reportedly confirmed that the tech giant has begun working on the Exynos 2700 chipset, which is expected to power select phones in the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup.

Samsung Will Reportedly Unveil the Exynos 2700 SoC This Year

According to a Korea Economic Daily report (in Korean), Samsung's President of System LSI Business, Park Yong-In, has revealed that the tech giant has started the development of its next-generation mobile chipset, namely Exynos 2700, which will succeed the Exynos 2600 SoC. The company executive reportedly made the remarks during an internal briefing on Thursday. The report adds that the executive said the development of the Exynos 2700 chipset is “proceeding without setbacks”.

Samsung's semiconductor division is reportedly aiming to bring the Exynos 2700 chipset to “top-tier smartphones”. Expected to be launched next year, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series could be one of the first phones to debut with the new Exynos SoC. On the other hand, the company executive reportedly predicts that Samsung's semiconductor is likely to incur operating losses because of a likely industry-wide contraction driven by the shortage of memory and storage chips.

This comes soon after the Exynos 2700 chipset was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, with the model number S5E9975. The Exynos 2700 SoC will reportedly feature a 10-core architecture. It was spotted with one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core clocked at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.88GHz.

Samsung's Exynos 2700 mobile chipset will reportedly be paired with an Xclipse 970 GPU. The listing mentioned 10.80GB of RAM, which is expected to be marketed as 12GB of RAM by the tech giant. The device running the Exynos 2700 SoC managed to score 2,603 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 10,350 points on the multi-core performance test. The device was also spotted running the latest Android 17 update.