Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Executive Reportedly Confirms Exynos 2700 Development for Upcoming Flagship Phones

Samsung Executive Reportedly Confirms Exynos 2700 Development for Upcoming Flagship Phones

Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to be launched early next year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 10:55 IST
Samsung Executive Reportedly Confirms Exynos 2700 Development for Upcoming Flagship Phones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC was released last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 series might include a Pro model
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 features an Exynos 2600 chipset
  • The company has yet to confirm the Galaxy S27 lineup
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India earlier this year, in February. The standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ were unveiled with the South Korean tech conglomerate's proprietary Exynos 2600 chipset, which is claimed to be the world's first mobile platform to be built on a 2nm process. While it has only been a few months since the launch of the company's flagship phones, reports regarding their successor have already started surfacing online. Now, a Samsung executive has reportedly confirmed that the tech giant has begun working on the Exynos 2700 chipset, which is expected to power select phones in the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup.

Samsung Will Reportedly Unveil the Exynos 2700 SoC This Year

According to a Korea Economic Daily report (in Korean), Samsung's President of System LSI Business, Park Yong-In, has revealed that the tech giant has started the development of its next-generation mobile chipset, namely Exynos 2700, which will succeed the Exynos 2600 SoC. The company executive reportedly made the remarks during an internal briefing on Thursday. The report adds that the executive said the development of the Exynos 2700 chipset is “proceeding without setbacks”.

Samsung's semiconductor division is reportedly aiming to bring the Exynos 2700 chipset to “top-tier smartphones”. Expected to be launched next year, the Samsung Galaxy S27 series could be one of the first phones to debut with the new Exynos SoC. On the other hand, the company executive reportedly predicts that Samsung's semiconductor is likely to incur operating losses because of a likely industry-wide contraction driven by the shortage of memory and storage chips.

This comes soon after the Exynos 2700 chipset was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, with the model number S5E9975. The Exynos 2700 SoC will reportedly feature a 10-core architecture. It was spotted with one Cluster 1 core clocked at 2.30GHz, four Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.40GHz, one Cluster 3 core clocked at 2.78GHz, and four Cluster 4 cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.88GHz.

Samsung's Exynos 2700 mobile chipset will reportedly be paired with an Xclipse 970 GPU. The listing mentioned 10.80GB of RAM, which is expected to be marketed as 12GB of RAM by the tech giant. The device running the Exynos 2700 SoC managed to score 2,603 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 10,350 points on the multi-core performance test. The device was also spotted running the latest Android 17 update.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung Exynos 2700, Samsung Galaxy Exynos 2600
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iQOO Z11i Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China

Related Stories

Samsung Executive Reportedly Confirms Exynos 2700 Development for Upcoming Flagship Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16c Could Be the Most Affordable Reno 16 Series Model in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak Shows No Major Camera, Display Upgrades
  3. Vivo X Fold 6 Battery, Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of Debut
  4. Vivo Y6e 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced, Drops Prime Membership Price
  6. Oppo Reno 15A 5G Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications
  2. Hisense E8S 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Dolby Vision IQ Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 to Miss Out on Major Display and Camera Upgrades: Report
  4. Samsung Executive Reportedly Confirms Exynos 2700 Development for Upcoming Flagship Phones
  5. iQOO Z11i Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  6. Oppo Reno 16c to Reportedly Launch in India Alongside Reno 16; Specifications Tipped
  7. Chandra Captures Sharpest-Ever X-Ray View of M87 Black Hole Jet
  8. Honor 600 Smart 5G With 7,700mAh Battery Listed on French Website, Could Launch Soon: Price, Features
  9. Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-Orders Will Begin June 25, Reveals New Cover Art
  10. Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »