Samsung is set to release its Galaxy F15 5G in India next month. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F-series smartphone ahead of its debut. The Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in three different colour options. It is teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery unit. The Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy F15 5G seems to come as an affordable version of the Galaxy A15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is scheduled to go official in India on March 4 at 12:00pm IST. The handset will go on sale via the company's official website and Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new Galaxy F series smartphone. It is confirmed to be available in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colourways.

The Flipkart listing indicates a super AMOLED display for the Galaxy F15 5G. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood. It is confirmed to carry a 6,000mAh battery, that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Further, Samsung has promised to provide four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the new phone.

Meanwhile, the official posters suggest that the Galaxy F15 5G will have a triple rear camera unit and waterdrop-style display notch on the screen to house the single selfie shooter. However, the price details of the smartphone in the country are unknown at this moment, but it is expected to cost under Rs. 15,000.

Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is anticipated to arrive as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter launched in December last year in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.