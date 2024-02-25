Technology News
Samsung has promised to provide four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy F15 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 February 2024 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart

  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000
  • The handset has a triple rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy F15 5G has a waterdrop-style display notch on the screen
Samsung is set to release its Galaxy F15 5G in India next month. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F-series smartphone ahead of its debut. The Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in three different colour options. It is teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery unit. The Galaxy F15 5G is confirmed to receive four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The Galaxy F15 5G seems to come as an affordable version of the Galaxy A15 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is scheduled to go official in India on March 4 at 12:00pm IST. The handset will go on sale via the company's official website and Flipkart. The e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new Galaxy F series smartphone. It is confirmed to be available in Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green colourways.

The Flipkart listing indicates a super AMOLED display for the Galaxy F15 5G. It will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset under the hood. It is confirmed to carry a 6,000mAh battery, that is claimed to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Further, Samsung has promised to provide four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates for the new phone.

Meanwhile, the official posters suggest that the Galaxy F15 5G will have a triple rear camera unit and waterdrop-style display notch on the screen to house the single selfie shooter. However, the price details of the smartphone in the country are unknown at this moment, but it is expected to cost under Rs. 15,000.

Samsung's Galaxy F15 5G is anticipated to arrive as a toned-down variant of the Galaxy A15 5G. The latter launched in December last year in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

