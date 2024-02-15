Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be launched in India in the coming weeks after reports emerged that the smartphone's support page went live on the company's India website. The F-series phone was also reported to be listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website last month. Now, renders of the smartphone and its Geekbench listing have appeared online, revealing more details about it. The Galaxy F15 5G reportedly features a triple rear camera unit and runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.

The renders of the phone were revealed by 91Mobiles, which showcased them in black, mint, and purple colour options. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G was also seen with three vertically aligned camera rings on the back, similar to its design theme for Galaxy smartphones recently. The camera unit also carried an LED flash, and the brand's name was placed towards the bottom. Volume rockers and the power button were placed on the handset's right side.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G design renders

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The successor to the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G also made an appearance on the Geekbench, as per a report by Nashville Chatter. The name of the phone was not mentioned, but the model number SM-E156B was mentioned. It is the same model number that was reported to appear on the BIS Certification portal and the support page of Samsung.

As per the listing, the smartphone achieved 690 on single-core and 1,752 on multi-core testing. It also revealed that the smartphone runs on Android 14 and likely will get the One UI 6 skin on top. One 4GB RAM variant was also mentioned. The South Korean tech giant may also bring more RAM variants for the phone at launch.

While not much is known in terms of key specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Last year's Galaxy F14 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Coming to cameras, the smartphone features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

