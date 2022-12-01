Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in India. Launched in late 2021, the handset came with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. In July this year, it received the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. Now the handset is said to be getting its last OS update in the form of Android 13-based One UI 5.0. Here onwards, the phone will be only receiving security updates. The Android 13 update is currently rolling out for Indian users only.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is rolling to the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in India. The update will bring new features along with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC, as per the report. In Sri Lanka and other Asian countries, the Galaxy F42 5G is said to receive the update within the next few days. It should be available to more users in a phased manner.

The report states that the Galaxy F42 5G users in India will get a notification when the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is available for download. Users may also manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone. They will then have to go to Software update > Download and install. Meanwhile, Samsung also reportedly rolled out the new update for the Galaxy A22 5G yesterday.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Recently, Samsung also released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 in India. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 arrived with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB, whereas Galaxy F62 received the firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2. The November 2022 security update has resolved several issues concerned with software for both the handsets. It also brought more customisation options, an expanded Material You colour palette, and other improvements.

