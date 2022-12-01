Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report

This will be the last major Android OS update for the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 December 2022 15:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Receiving Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update in India: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was launched in only a few Asian countries in late 2021.

Highlights
  • Galaxy F42 5G update said to include November 2022 security patch
  • The handset got Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update four months ago
  • Galaxy F42 5G update said to carry firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is reportedly getting the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in India. Launched in late 2021, the handset came with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. In July this year, it received the Android 12-based One UI 4 update. Now the handset is said to be getting its last OS update in the form of Android 13-based One UI 5.0. Here onwards, the phone will be only receiving security updates. The Android 13 update is currently rolling out for Indian users only.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is rolling to the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G in India. The update will bring new features along with the November 2022 security patch and firmware version E426BXXU3CVKC, as per the report. In Sri Lanka and other Asian countries, the Galaxy F42 5G is said to receive the update within the next few days. It should be available to more users in a phased manner.

The report states that the Galaxy F42 5G users in India will get a notification when the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is available for download. Users may also manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone. They will then have to go to Software update > Download and install. Meanwhile, Samsung also reportedly rolled out the new update for the Galaxy A22 5G yesterday.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Recently, Samsung also released the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 in India. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 arrived with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB, whereas Galaxy F62 received the firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2. The November 2022 security update has resolved several issues concerned with software for both the handsets. It also brought more customisation options, an expanded Material You colour palette, and other improvements.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F42, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung, Android 13, One UI 5.0
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
