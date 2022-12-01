Technology News
Samsung Galaxy M04 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy M04 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 December 2022 13:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy M04 Reportedly Listed on Google Play Console, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A04e is currently available in select global markets excluding India

  • Samsung Galaxy M04 may be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • The smartphone is likely to feature a waterdrop notch display
  • Samsung Galaxy M04 may run Android 12

Samsung Galaxy M04 has been reportedly spotted on the Google Play Console. The rumoured smartphone model was also spotted on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Geekbench certification databases previously. The South Korean conglomerate also posted the Galaxy M04's support page in India earlier this month. The purported Samsung Galaxy M04 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy M03. The smartphone's appearance on Google Play Console listing has suggested its key specifications.

According to the Google Play Console listing, which was first spotted by the folks at Myfixguide, the purported Samsung Galaxy M04 could be equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 SoC coupled with Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four cores clocking at 1.8GHz. The specifications and clocking details correspond to the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The listing also suggests that the Galaxy M04 may pack 3GB of RAM while running on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. The Samsung Galaxy M04 will come with a waterdrop notch display that supports 720x1600 pixels resolution and 300ppi screen density, as per the listing on Google Play Console.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy M04 was earlier spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing had suggested phone with model number SM-M045F could come with Android 12, an octa-core SoC, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, and 3GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing also suggested that the smartphone will not support 5G connectivity. The smartphone scored 86 points on the single-core performance and 4233 points on the multi-core performance.

The upcoming Galaxy smartphone has also been tipped to be an India-specific rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which is currently available in select global markets, as the Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 were spotted alongside each other on Bluetooth certification website.

The smartphone's listing on India's BIS certification website did not reveal any key specifications. However, as is the case with every spotting on BIS, it does indicate that Samsung could launch the Galaxy M04 soon in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
