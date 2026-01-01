LED Video Walls to Power ViewSonic India's Rs. 500 Crore Growth Ambition for 2026

ViewSonic continues to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly growing display and education technology market. Best known for its leadership in interactive flat panels, the company has also expanded its footprint across monitors, projectors, gaming displays, and emerging LED solutions. The company has played an important role in converting schools and colleges to transition from traditional classrooms to smart, technology-enabled learning environments. As India invests in digital education, hybrid work and large-format display solutions, the market presents both opportunities and challenges for global technology brands.

Gadgets 360 had a word with Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Audio-Visual and EdTech Solutions of ViewSonic India, on the emerging trends in the Indian market and overall company strategy. A few of the responses have been edited and shortened for ease of understanding.

How has 2025 been for ViewSonic in terms of growth, category expansion, and market momentum in India, and what business or revenue targets have you set for 2026?

See, I would not say it was a growth period (2025) for us, but it was an okay period for us. Overall, the business has done reasonably well. We expect 2026 to be a better year for us in terms of growth. There are several reasons behind this. First, the GST on our products came back from 28 percent to 18 percent, which is good for us. This happened during Diwali, the last quarter. This has already started helping the business, and we believe the impact will be more visible across the upcoming quarters in 2026.

Talking about the revenue target, our target is 50 million USD in 2026, which is approximately 500 crores. We are No. 1 in India in terms of selling interactive flat panels. Apart from this, we have introduced a new range of non-touch projectors, and we see good potential in this segment. Last year, we also added DLED products to our portfolio. In the future, we expect LED video walls to become an important growth area and open up new revenue opportunities for us.

How critical is India to ViewSonic's global strategy, and what is your growth roadmap for the next 2–3 years, especially in display, home entertainment, and hybrid work categories?

India is extremely important to ViewSonic's global strategy, and today it has also become a priority market for most global companies. The country continues to grow steadily and is already among the world's top five economies. In the coming years, we believe India's role on the global stage will be comparable to that of major economies like the US.

From a business point of view, India offers strong long-term opportunities across several segments. The government's push towards Make in India, along with increased spending in the public sector, especially in education, has created a very positive environment. Technologies such as interactive flat panels are becoming essential in modern classrooms, yet a large number of schools and colleges, particularly in Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural regions, are still in the early stages of adopting them.

India also has a young population and an education system that is evolving quickly. Many institutions are yet to be equipped with digital learning tools, which gives us confidence that demand in the education and display segments will continue to rise in the years ahead. At the same time, interest in displays for home entertainment and hybrid work setups is growing, driven by changing work habits and higher awareness among consumers. Overall, India will remain a central focus for ViewSonic, and we see it as one of our key growth drivers over the next two to three years and beyond.

Which product categories Interactive Display, monitors, projectors, EdTech solutions, or emerging technologies will drive ViewSonic's next phase of growth in the Indian market?

Our primary focus for the next phase of growth in India will be LED video walls. Monitors and specialised projectors will also be key growth drivers for ViewSonic in the Indian market in the coming years. Monitors will continue to remain our core business, and we will further strengthen our leadership in this category.

In addition, projectors, especially in the home-theatre segment, represent an important growth opportunity for us. Last year, we introduced gaming projectors, which created a new use case for gamers who were previously limited to monitors. Today, home users are increasingly adopting gaming projectors as they deliver a large-screen immersive experience while serving dual purposes-gaming as well as home entertainment. These products are Xbox-certified, which further strengthens their appeal among serious gamers.

What feedback from Indian consumers has directly shaped product upgrades or new launches, and have you implemented India-specific pricing or value-added features?

A lot of the feedback that has shaped our recent product upgrades has come directly from India, especially in the interactive flat panel category. One strong requirement from Indian customers was the need for EDLA-certified panels, so that users could access the Google Play Store and the full Google ecosystem. This demand was very specific to India initially; it did not come from the US or Europe. Based on this input, we worked closely with our headquarters to incorporate EDLA certification into our panels, and later, other regions also adopted it.

Similarly, the demand for AI features has also come from India. Markets like the US, Europe and Australia are still avoiding the use of AI in the education sector. In these countries, traditional teaching methods are still given priority for students, and they have strict standards; the process of adopting AI is slow. Institutions in India are showing increased interest in using AI as a support tool, and we've subsequently passed this feedback to our global teams. Consequently, our headquarters has integrated AI-driven features into its software based on input received in India. India is not just a consumer market for us, but it is also contributing significantly to product direction and innovation globally.

Do you think AI is ready for broad use in education, or does the system need more time to adjust?

AI is becoming a strong trend in the market, and education is also beginning to adopt it. However, the bigger question is not about using AI, but about how to use it. If AI is applied properly, it can support and improve educational outcomes. But if it is used wrongly, especially in education, it can create serious problems.

For example, when AI provides information or content, it is the teacher's responsibility to judge whether that content is correct, relevant, and suitable for students. The teacher's role in evaluation and guidance remains critical. I believe AI will take time to be integrated properly into education. At present, there is still a clear gap in understanding how to use AI effectively. To truly understand AI, educators themselves must first learn and work with it. That learning gap is one of the key challenges that technology still needs to address in India's education ecosystem.

What new products will ViewSonic introduce in 2026 that will help drive its growth?

In 2026, ViewSonic will introduce several new products that will help us grow in this market. Starting January, we are launching the 0.1-2 series of interactive flat panels integrated with AI, which come in 65”, 75”, 86”, and 98” models. The goal of this series is to make the classroom or boardroom more interactive and efficient.

ViewSonic's existing projectors

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

In Quarter1, we will also launch interactive flat panels equipped with cameras and microphones, so that video conferencing and blended learning will be much smoother. Following this, in Q2, we will further expand our line of products by unveiling our 51 series. When it comes to the range of projectors, our key focus would be on laser projectors, particularly those with brightness of 6,000 lumens or higher, which are in high demand. Alongside, we would be launching the LSD400, which is a 4,000-lumen laser projector with LAN connectivity, in January. This will be our roadmap for the first six months of 2026, which will demonstrate our commitment to innovation and AI in India.