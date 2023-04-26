Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 5 by the end of July with some welcome changes. This year's clamshell foldable is highly anticipated to feature a larger outer display, and a new leak appears to add more details about the outer screen. A prominent tipster has suggested that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a unique cover display. It is expected to offer a larger area for operation. Meanwhile, the handset is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is also said to offer iPhone 14 Pro-like Always-On display (AOD) functionality.

As per a tweet by known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a “folder shaped” cover screen. Samsung is currently adapting the software design, he says. If the latest tip turns out to be true, the new screen design will offer a larger area of operation for Galaxy Z Flip 5 users. The new leak also adds more credibility to past reports about larger outer display.

Confirmed!Galaxy Z Flip5 adopts a "folder" shaped external screen for 100% confirmation. Now adapting the software design. pic.twitter.com/89feYGmRjg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 26, 2023

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still months away, even though leaks have been in plenty. It recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. We also saw multiple concept renders of the handset, which showed a 3.8-inch external screen.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. Most recently a 3C listing indicated 25W wired charging support in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is likely to be launched in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and beige, grey, light green, and light pink hues.

It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to offer iPhone 14 Pro-like AOD functionality that would allow users to customise the display on their handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will succeed last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latter was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

