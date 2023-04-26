Technology News

Samsung is highly anticipated to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a larger outer display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2023 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will succeed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 might launch in July
  • It could be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to feature 3.8-inch external screen

Samsung is expected to unveil Galaxy Z Flip 5 by the end of July with some welcome changes. This year's clamshell foldable is highly anticipated to feature a larger outer display, and a new leak appears to add more details about the outer screen. A prominent tipster has suggested that Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a unique cover display. It is expected to offer a larger area for operation. Meanwhile, the handset is expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is also said to offer iPhone 14 Pro-like Always-On display (AOD) functionality.

As per a tweet by known tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce), the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a “folder shaped” cover screen. Samsung is currently adapting the software design, he says. If the latest tip turns out to be true, the new screen design will offer a larger area of operation for Galaxy Z Flip 5 users. The new leak also adds more credibility to past reports about larger outer display.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is still months away, even though leaks have been in plenty. It recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. We also saw multiple concept renders of the handset, which showed a 3.8-inch external screen.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Google's latest Android 13. Most recently a 3C listing indicated 25W wired charging support in the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It is likely to be launched in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and beige, grey, light green, and light pink hues.

It is said to carry a dual rear camera unit with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also expected to offer iPhone 14 Pro-like AOD functionality that would allow users to customise the display on their handsets.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will succeed last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The latter was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
