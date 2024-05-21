Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Camera Details Leaked; Allegedly Receives BIS Certification

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was allegedly spotted on the BIS website with model number SM-F741B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2024 18:59 IST


Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 12-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • BIS certification confirms India launch of Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 was spotted on the Geekbench website last month
  • Galaxy Unpacked event of 2024 is rumoured to take place on July 10
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be announced in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The clamshell foldable phone, which has been in the rumour mill for the past few months, has reportedly received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The handset has also allegedly appeared on the Camera FV-5 database. The purported BIS certification confirms an Indian launch while the Camera FV-5 listing indicates a better rear camera system.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has bagged BIS certification with model number SM-F741B. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show that it received the certification on Monday (May 20). The listing hints at the India launch for the foldable, but it does not reveal any specifications.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was also allegedly spotted on the Camera FV-5 database. The listing suggested a primary sensor with a 12.5-megapixel resolution, that is said to refer to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel binning. The sensor could have a 5.4mm focal length and support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The addition of a 50-megapixel main rear camera would be a notable upgrade over last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5, which gets a 12-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 was spotted on the Geekbench website last month with the model number SM-F741U. It was listed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Android 14 operating system, and 6.75GB of RAM.

Previous leaks and rumours about the upcoming flip phone suggest that it will have a larger cover display than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and offer 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM options with 256GB or 512GB storage. It could support 25W charging.

Samsung's second Unpacked event of 2024 is rumoured to take place on July 10. We can expect a lot more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 surface on the Web as we approach the rumoured launch date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
