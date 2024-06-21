Technology News
  Samsung Launches Over 50 Special Accessories for Galaxy Smartphones, Commemorating Summer Olympics 2024

Samsung users can purchase a new 10,000 mAh power bank decorated with Phryge – the official mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched special Paris Olympics-themed accessories including cases, power banks and pouches

Highlights
  • Samsung announced cases, pouches and more accessories for Galaxy phones
  • This collaboration commemorates the Summer Olympics 2024 held in Paris
  • Accessories are available for purchase on Samsung’s France Online Store
Samsung launched over 50 special accessories for Galaxy smartphones to commemorate the Summer Olympics 2024, the company announced on Wednesday. The mega event will kick off on July 26 with the opening ceremony and will be held in Paris, France. In anticipation, the South Korean smartphone maker has announced special Paris Olympics-themed accessories including cases, power banks, pouches and more donning the event's logo and colours, across a range of Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung launches special accessories

In a newsroom post, Samsung Electronics France announced that this move is to commemorate the existing global partnership between Samsung and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Thus, it introduced a range of accessories sporting the colours of the event.

The special accessories involve either of the two design elements: the logo of Paris 2024 or the stylised Art Deco. As per the company, over 50 cases are available across a wide range of smartphones. This includes affordable offerings such as the Samsung Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25, mid-range models like the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 as well as its flagship handsets including the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung also introduced themed cases for its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone. The cases start at EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

In addition to cases, Samsung also released other accessories, such as a shoulder strap braided in the colours of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Users can use this strap to carry their smartphones around their necks. There's also another, broader version of this strap which carries the text “Paris 2024”, priced at EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

As per the company, it also launched a 10,000 mAh power bank decorated with Phryge – the official mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It is priced at EUR 49.90 (roughly Rs. 4,400). Samsung also offers a waterproof pouch to safeguard the smartphone against water damage, adding a layer of protection, which costs EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

Samsung says some of these accessories are already available for purchase on the official Samsung France Online Store.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung Accessories
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo T3 Lite 5G to Launch in India Soon With a Sony AI Camera, Dual 5G Capabilities

