Samsung launched over 50 special accessories for Galaxy smartphones to commemorate the Summer Olympics 2024, the company announced on Wednesday. The mega event will kick off on July 26 with the opening ceremony and will be held in Paris, France. In anticipation, the South Korean smartphone maker has announced special Paris Olympics-themed accessories including cases, power banks, pouches and more donning the event's logo and colours, across a range of Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung launches special accessories

In a newsroom post, Samsung Electronics France announced that this move is to commemorate the existing global partnership between Samsung and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Thus, it introduced a range of accessories sporting the colours of the event.

The special accessories involve either of the two design elements: the logo of Paris 2024 or the stylised Art Deco. As per the company, over 50 cases are available across a wide range of smartphones. This includes affordable offerings such as the Samsung Galaxy A15, Galaxy A25, mid-range models like the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 as well as its flagship handsets including the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung also introduced themed cases for its foldable Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone. The cases start at EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

In addition to cases, Samsung also released other accessories, such as a shoulder strap braided in the colours of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Users can use this strap to carry their smartphones around their necks. There's also another, broader version of this strap which carries the text “Paris 2024”, priced at EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

As per the company, it also launched a 10,000 mAh power bank decorated with Phryge – the official mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It is priced at EUR 49.90 (roughly Rs. 4,400). Samsung also offers a waterproof pouch to safeguard the smartphone against water damage, adding a layer of protection, which costs EUR 19.90 (roughly Rs. 1,700).

Samsung says some of these accessories are already available for purchase on the official Samsung France Online Store.

