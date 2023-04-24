Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Charging Specifications Listed on Certification Website

Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer faster charging speeds than their predecessors?

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2023 10:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Charging Specifications Listed on Certification Website

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (pictured) is expected to be succeeded by the Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are tipped to debut in July
  • Both phones are expected to support the same charging adapter
  • Samsung is yet to confirm plans to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut later this year as the successor to the company's popular Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 phones that arrived in 2022. While Samsung is yet to reveal details of its upcoming smartphones, they have reportedly been spotted on a certification website, giving foldable phone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from these handsets. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be launched earlier this year than previously expected, according to reports.

According to a MyFixGuide report, two smartphones with the model numbers SM-F9460 and SM-F7310 have been listed on the China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website. These former is said to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the latter could be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to previous reports. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the listings for both numbers on the certification website that were published on April 23.

The 3C listings for both handsets suggest that they will both use a charger with the model number EP-TA800. A search for the charger reveals that it is Samsung's 25W charger with a USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, the specifications for the handsets on the Chinese certification website also indicate that they will support 25W wired charging.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables are tipped to run on Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and recent Geekbench 6 tests on the purported foldable phones showed slightly higher scores than our benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The use of this chipset could offer improved battery performance on Samsung's upcoming foldables.

Last week, a tipster claimed that Samsung will begin mass production of the hinges for its foldable handsets at the beginning of June, nearly a month ahead of its usual schedule. The tipster suggests that the South Korean firm might launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in July.

These foldable phones are also expected to debut with One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box, as per a recent report. The company is said to be testing the upcoming version of its Android 13-based user interface on the foldable phones. An update to One UI 5.1.1 is also expected to arrive on a few other Samsung phones, while adding new Galaxy ecosystem functionality and features, improving existing apps and the company's Flex Mode for its foldable phones.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ChatGPT Performs Worse Than Students at Accounting Exams, Struggles With Mathematical Process
Arm to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Own Semiconductor Chips for Smartphones, Laptops, More

