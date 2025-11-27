Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos Chipset, Android 16

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is expected to break cover soon. The official launch date of this new Galaxy A series smartphone is still under wraps, but ahead of that, the handset has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The smartphone has been listed with model number SM-A376B, and the listing suggests some key specifications of the device. Samsung Galaxy A37 could be powered by an octa-core Exynos chipset. The upcoming smartphone is likely to succeed the Galaxy A36 5G, which was launched in India in March this year.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Visits Geekbench

An unannounced Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A376B, which is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, has shown up on the Geekbench website. The handset is listed with 1,158 points in the single-core test and 3,401 points in the multicore test.

Samsung SM-A376B

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The SM-A376B is listed running Android 16 and equipped with 5.08GB of RAM, which will likely be marketed as 6GB. The listing also reveals an octa-core chipset in the motherboard with the codename s5e8845. This processor has a 4+4 architecture, with four cores clocked at 2.75GHz and four efficiency cores running at up to 2.05GHz. These CPU frequencies are associated with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1480 chipset.

If the Geekbench listing turns out to be correct, it will mark a shift in Samsung's chipset strategy, aligning with Samsung's move to integrate more in-house chipsets across its product range. The Galaxy A36, launched earlier this year, has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

To recap, the Galaxy A36 5G arrived with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset carries a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. It has an IP67-rated build with dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.