Motorola Edge 70 was launched in India on December 15 as the latest addition to the smartphone maker's lineup. Now, the handset is on sale in the country via multiple retail channels, including an e-commerce platform and the company's website. It is available in three Pantone-curated colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chip, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Edge 70 also ships with Android 16. It is backed by a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery, too.

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India, Availability, Offers

Pricing for the Motorola Edge 70 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. However, as an introductory offer, customers can get a bank discount of Rs. 1,000, taking the effective price of the phone to Rs. 28,999. Additionally, Flipkart is provides a 5 percent cashback of up to Rs. 750 with the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card and up to Rs. 4,000 with the Flipkart SBI Credit Card.

The new Motorola Edge 70 is available for purchase in India via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other “leading” offline retail stores. It is offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications, Features

The Motorola Edge 70 ships with the latest Android 16 and the Hello UI skin. The tech firm promises three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content. It is claimed to be IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H military grade durability certified.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset powers the new Motorola Edge 70. It features 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, too. The phone also supports Moto AI tools, such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, and AI Photo Enhancement.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 70 carries a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a three-in-one light sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone allows users to record up to 4K resolution videos at 60fps.

The Motorola Edge 70 packs a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, too. It boasts a thickness of 5.99mm and a weight of about 159g.

