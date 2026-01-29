The Samsung Galaxy A37 design has leaked for the first time. The official-looking renders reveal the phone's overall design and key physical details. The leaked renders point to a slim, reworked frame design and a triple rear camera layout. Alongside the design, early details hint at camera upgrades, fast charging support, and an earlier-than-usual launch timeline. Notably, the Galaxy A57 design, which may debut alongside the Galaxy A37, first appeared on a certification listing and was later revealed through leaked renders online.

Samsung Galaxy A37 Appears in First Design Renders

Android Headlines has published two renders of the Samsung Galaxy A37. The leaked images show the purported handset in a light lavender colour. The phone closely resembles the recently leaked Galaxy A57, with a flat display and a centred hole-punch camera at the top. The bezels appear slim, with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom.

Samsung Galaxy A37 has surfaced in leaked renders with a light lavender finish

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The power button and the volume keys are positioned on the right edge of the Samsung Galaxy A37. The upper portion of the frame, where the buttons are placed, appears slightly wider than the lower portion. This is different from the raised Key Island-style design seen on some other Galaxy A models, suggesting Samsung is using a modified approach for the upcoming smartphone.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A37 features a flat rear panel with a triple camera setup arranged vertically in the top-left corner. All three cameras sit within a single slightly raised camera island. An LED flash is placed next to the camera module. Samsung branding appears horizontally near the bottom of the back panel.

The publication also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to use a 50-megapixel primary camera, which may be the same sensor as the Galaxy A57. Rumours point to either the Sony IMX906 sensor or Samsung's ISOCELL S5KGNJ. The phone is also expected to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to run Android 16 with One UI 8.0 or One UI 8.5 on top. It may feature a 4,905mAh battery, marketed as 5,000mAh, with support for 45W wired charging. The phone could launch earlier than usual, possibly in the first or second week of February, though Samsung has not confirmed a launch date yet.