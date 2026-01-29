Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A37 Spotted With Flat Display and New Frame Design in Leaked Renders

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is seen with a flat rear panel with a vertically arranged triple camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 11:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 Spotted With Flat Display and New Frame Design in Leaked Renders

Samsung Galaxy A36 was launched in India alongside the Galaxy A56 in March 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may launch the Galaxy A37 earlier than usual in February
  • Leaked images show flat display with centred hole punch and slim bezels
  • Galaxy A37 tipped to get 50-megapixel main camera and Android 16
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A37 design has leaked for the first time. The official-looking renders reveal the phone's overall design and key physical details. The leaked renders point to a slim, reworked frame design and a triple rear camera layout. Alongside the design, early details hint at camera upgrades, fast charging support, and an earlier-than-usual launch timeline. Notably, the Galaxy A57 design, which may debut alongside the Galaxy A37, first appeared on a certification listing and was later revealed through leaked renders online.

Samsung Galaxy A37 Appears in First Design Renders

Android Headlines has published two renders of the Samsung Galaxy A37. The leaked images show the purported handset in a light lavender colour. The phone closely resembles the recently leaked Galaxy A57, with a flat display and a centred hole-punch camera at the top. The bezels appear slim, with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom.

samsung galaxy a37 android headlines inline Samsung Galaxy A37

Samsung Galaxy A37 has surfaced in leaked renders with a light lavender finish
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The power button and the volume keys are positioned on the right edge of the Samsung Galaxy A37. The upper portion of the frame, where the buttons are placed, appears slightly wider than the lower portion. This is different from the raised Key Island-style design seen on some other Galaxy A models, suggesting Samsung is using a modified approach for the upcoming smartphone.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A37 features a flat rear panel with a triple camera setup arranged vertically in the top-left corner. All three cameras sit within a single slightly raised camera island. An LED flash is placed next to the camera module. Samsung branding appears horizontally near the bottom of the back panel.

The publication also claims that the Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to use a 50-megapixel primary camera, which may be the same sensor as the Galaxy A57. Rumours point to either the Sony IMX906 sensor or Samsung's ISOCELL S5KGNJ. The phone is also expected to include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to run Android 16 with One UI 8.0 or One UI 8.5 on top. It may feature a 4,905mAh battery, marketed as 5,000mAh, with support for 45W wired charging. The phone could launch earlier than usual, possibly in the first or second week of February, though Samsung has not confirmed a launch date yet.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Design, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models Tipped to Offer Support for Telephoto Extender Kit, Variable Aperture Lens
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G India Launch Timeline Revealed; Key Features Including 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed 

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A37 Spotted With Flat Display and New Frame Design in Leaked Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G Launched in India With These Features
  2. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  3. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  4. QCY SP7 Bluetooth Speaker Review
  5. JEE Main Aspirants Can Now Attempt Mock Tests Using Google's Gemini AI
  6. Clawdbot (Now Moltbot) Explained: What is It and Why is It Going Viral?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Cost Less than Its Predecessor
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Add a Subscription Plan With These Exclusive Features
  9. Apple May Keep Starting Price of iPhone 18 Series Unchanged, Analyst Claims
  10. Realme Buds Clip Launched in India With Open-Ear Design, IP55 Rating
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reports Declining Gaming Revenue, Xbox Hardware Sales
  2. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Subscription Plan That Offers Exclusive Features, Customisation Options
  3. Google Introduces New Gemini AI Tools, Practice Tests For JEE Main Aspirants
  4. OpenAI Introduces Prism, a Free AI Workspace for Scientific Collaboration
  5. Samsung's 'Next-Generation' AR Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Confirmed to Launch in 2026
  6. iPhone 18 Series Pricing Could Remain Unchanged Despite Rising Memory Costs, Analyst Claims
  7. PS Plus Monthly Games for February Announced: Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros and Ace Combat 7
  8. Realme Buds Clip Launched in India With Open-Ear Design, IP55 Rating: Price, Features
  9. Snap Forms New Subsidiary Specs Inc. to Lead Consumer Smart Glasses Push
  10. Sony WF-1000XM6 Tipped to Launch With New 'Sandpink' Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »