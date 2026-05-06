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Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Finally Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series, S24 Series, S25 FE, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update brings new blur effects to several parts of the interface, new floating UI elements, and improved personalisation features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 20:12 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Finally Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series, S24 Series, S25 FE, Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 8.5 introduces new Galaxy AI camera features

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Highlights
  • Samsung brings Galaxy S26 AI tools to older phones
  • One UI 8.5 adds smarter Bixby and AI photo editing
  • Samsung expands One UI 8.5 rollout to foldables
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Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update, bringing several Galaxy AI features that previously debuted with the Galaxy S26 series to older flagship devices. The update is currently reaching Galaxy S25 series users in South Korea and is also expanding to the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7. One UI 8.5 introduces new AI tools, camera improvements, smarter Bixby features, redesigned interface elements, and enhanced privacy controls. Samsung says the rollout will gradually expand to additional regions and supported Galaxy devices.

Samsung Officially Expands One UI 8.5 to More Devices

The South Korean tech giant announced that One UI 8.5 is rolling out to devices including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Tab S11 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. The company confirmed that the rollout has started in South Korea and will expand to more markets later.

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An Android Authority report noted that the stable One UI 8.5 release follows an extended beta testing cycle that included 10 beta updates for the Galaxy S25 series. The publication also noted that the stable update is currently reaching beta testers in South Korea as an incremental release carrying the April 2026 security patch.

X user Tarun Vats shared screenshots on X showing the stable One UI 8.5 update rolling out to Galaxy S25 FE beta users in South Korea with build number S731NKSU6BZDP.

The One UI 8.5 update is said to bring several Galaxy AI features first introduced with the Galaxy S26 series. These include Agentic AI tools, Creative Studio, improved Audio Eraser, smarter Bixby interactions, and Call Screening through Bixby Text Call. Samsung also added continuous AI image generation, AI-powered photo editing through text prompts, and the ability to move objects from one image to another using Photo Assist.

Samsung has also redesigned several parts of the interface with updated blur effects, floating UI elements, and improved personalisation features. The update also introduces downloadable wallpapers, weather-based wallpaper effects, more customisable lock screen clocks, and Now Brief suggestions directly on the lock screen, according to the aforementioned report.

The One UI 8.5 update adds real-time Log video LUT previews, dual recording with front and rear cameras, automatic motion photo detection, and improved document scanning with automatic cleanup tools for fingers, folded corners, and more patterns. Bixby has also been upgraded with more natural voice interactions, improved device control, conversation history, and faster information retrieval. Samsung is also said to have improved the Interpreter with automatic language detection during conversations.

Users on eligible devices will also get access to direct voicemail support, personalised quick decline messages, enhanced Quick Share support for Apple devices, Storage Share between Galaxy devices, and expanded Auto Hotspot controls for family groups.

The update to One UI 8.5 also includes health, battery, and privacy improvements. Samsung Health now offers enhanced weekly reports, workout-sharing upgrades, meditation controls via Galaxy Watch devices, and antioxidant measurements on supported watches. One UI 8.5 also introduces redesigned battery usage screens, new privacy alerts, theft protection tools, and additional Knox Matrix security monitoring features.

On the other hand, Samsung's One UI 8.5 update also introduces partial screen recording, advanced reminder alerts, improved DeX window management, calculator clipboard suggestions, enhanced weather widgets with pollen tracking, Bluetooth hearing aid controls, and expanded accessibility options on the eligible older smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24+

Samsung Galaxy S24+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with QHD+ resolution
  • Very good performance
  • Good cameras all around
  • Great build quality
  • 12GB RAM
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Heats up under heavy use
  • No auto-focus in ultra-wide camera
  • No fast charger in box
  • Battery life is not great
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor deca-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Resolution 2800x1752 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10090mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 14.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
Front Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Resolution 2960x1848 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 11200mAh
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Further reading: One UI 8 5, One UI, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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