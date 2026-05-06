Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update, bringing several Galaxy AI features that previously debuted with the Galaxy S26 series to older flagship devices. The update is currently reaching Galaxy S25 series users in South Korea and is also expanding to the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7. One UI 8.5 introduces new AI tools, camera improvements, smarter Bixby features, redesigned interface elements, and enhanced privacy controls. Samsung says the rollout will gradually expand to additional regions and supported Galaxy devices.

Samsung Officially Expands One UI 8.5 to More Devices

The South Korean tech giant announced that One UI 8.5 is rolling out to devices including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Tab S11 series, and Galaxy Tab S10 series. The company confirmed that the rollout has started in South Korea and will expand to more markets later.

An Android Authority report noted that the stable One UI 8.5 release follows an extended beta testing cycle that included 10 beta updates for the Galaxy S25 series. The publication also noted that the stable update is currently reaching beta testers in South Korea as an incremental release carrying the April 2026 security patch.

X user Tarun Vats shared screenshots on X showing the stable One UI 8.5 update rolling out to Galaxy S25 FE beta users in South Korea with build number S731NKSU6BZDP.

The One UI 8.5 update is said to bring several Galaxy AI features first introduced with the Galaxy S26 series. These include Agentic AI tools, Creative Studio, improved Audio Eraser, smarter Bixby interactions, and Call Screening through Bixby Text Call. Samsung also added continuous AI image generation, AI-powered photo editing through text prompts, and the ability to move objects from one image to another using Photo Assist.

Samsung has also redesigned several parts of the interface with updated blur effects, floating UI elements, and improved personalisation features. The update also introduces downloadable wallpapers, weather-based wallpaper effects, more customisable lock screen clocks, and Now Brief suggestions directly on the lock screen, according to the aforementioned report.

The One UI 8.5 update adds real-time Log video LUT previews, dual recording with front and rear cameras, automatic motion photo detection, and improved document scanning with automatic cleanup tools for fingers, folded corners, and more patterns. Bixby has also been upgraded with more natural voice interactions, improved device control, conversation history, and faster information retrieval. Samsung is also said to have improved the Interpreter with automatic language detection during conversations.

Users on eligible devices will also get access to direct voicemail support, personalised quick decline messages, enhanced Quick Share support for Apple devices, Storage Share between Galaxy devices, and expanded Auto Hotspot controls for family groups.

The update to One UI 8.5 also includes health, battery, and privacy improvements. Samsung Health now offers enhanced weekly reports, workout-sharing upgrades, meditation controls via Galaxy Watch devices, and antioxidant measurements on supported watches. One UI 8.5 also introduces redesigned battery usage screens, new privacy alerts, theft protection tools, and additional Knox Matrix security monitoring features.

On the other hand, Samsung's One UI 8.5 update also introduces partial screen recording, advanced reminder alerts, improved DeX window management, calculator clipboard suggestions, enhanced weather widgets with pollen tracking, Bluetooth hearing aid controls, and expanded accessibility options on the eligible older smartphones.