Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy F05 ships with Android 14-based One UI 5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 September 2024 19:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F05 is offered in a Twilight Blue colourway

  • Samsung Galaxy F05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen
  • The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Samsung Galaxy F05 supports 25W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy F05 was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. The phone has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It will go on sale later this month in a single RAM and storage configuration. The handset appears to be a rebadged Samsung Galaxy M05 or the Samsung Galaxy A05.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F05 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option, the company announced in a press release. It will be available for purchase in the country starting September 20 via Flipkart, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores. The phone is offered in a Twilight Blue colourway.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy F05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone supports RAM expansion of up to an additional 4GB, and storage expansion via microSD card to up to 1TB. It ships with Android 14-based One UI 5. The company confirmed that the handset will support two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy F05 carries a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera housed inside a waterdrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy F05 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. For security, it comes with a Face Unlock feature. The handset features a leather pattern on the rear panel.

Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
