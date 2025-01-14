Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has reportedly been spotted on the BIS website with model number SM-E066B/DS.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F05 runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Highlights
  • Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G could launch soon
  • They could offer dual SIM connectivity
  • Both models were launched in September last year
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G might launch soon in India. The South Korean smartphone brand has yet to confirm the arrival of new 5G smartphones, but they have reportedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G are likely to succeed last year's Galaxy F05 and Galaxy M05, respectively. Both models are said to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and sport a 6.7-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Dual SIM Variants Seen on BIS Website

As per a MySmartPrice report, the Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G have been listed on the BIS website with model numbers SM-E066B/DS and SM-M066B/DS, respectively. The DS in the model number could refer to dual SIM connectivity. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of the listings on the website.

The screenshot of the listing shared by the publication suggests that the phones received the certification on January 13. However, the listing doesn't reveal any details about the devices, aside from their imminent launch in India.

Both Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G were allegedly surfaced on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification with similar model numbers. Recently, the design of the Galaxy F06 was leaked online, hinting at a redesigned camera module at the back resembling the design language of the purported Galaxy A36. It was seen with a pill-shaped, vertically placed island at the rear. It is said to be offered in black, blue, dark green, purple and orange shades.

As mentioned, the new Galaxy F06 5G and Galaxy M06 5G are expected to come with upgrades over last year's Galaxy F05 and Galaxy M05. Both models were launched in September last year in India with an initial price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB RAM and storage option.

These handsets are expected to feature a 6.7-inch HD screen and are powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. They boast a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on both Galaxy F05 and Galaxy M05 with support for 25W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F05, Samsung Galaxy M05
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
