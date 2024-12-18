Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications

The Galaxy F06 may be offered in five colourways with a gradient finish at the back.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 12:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy F06 is the purported successor to the Galaxy F05 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Galaxy F06 is reported to feature a unified, pill-shaped camera island
  • The handset may sport a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch
  • It is expected to be launched in five colourways
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F06 is rumoured to launch soon as the successor to the Galaxy F05, which arrived in September. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the renders of the purported smartphone have surfaced which hint towards a redesigned optics module at the back with a unified camera island. Further, its specifications have also been reportedly leaked and the handset may feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen, a dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery.

This information comes from SmartPrix, which shared the renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy F06 in a report. There appears to be a redesigned camera module at the back which is similar to the design language of the purported Galaxy A36. It reportedly ditches individual camera rings in favour of a pill-shaped island which is vertically placed.

galaxy f06 render smartprix Samsung Galaxy F06

Alleged Render of the Samsung Galaxy F06
Photo Credit: SmartPrix

Additionally, the back of the handset is said to have a gradient finish and it may be offered in five colourways — orange, dark green, black, blue, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy F06 Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy F06 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a teardrop-style notch. For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens. It may also get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The purported handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The report suggests it may also include a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Other Launches

In addition to the Galaxy F06, Samsung is also speculated to launch several other devices in the coming months. The flagship Galaxy S25 series may debut in January at the Galaxy Unpacked event, while the Samsung Galaxy F16 and M16 handsets were recently reported to be listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at their imminent arrival in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy F06 specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  3. Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
  7. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Can Now Hold a Real-Time Conversation
  8. Realme Narzo 80 Ultra India Launch Timeline, Storage Configuration Leaked
  9. You Can Now Use ChatGPT's Search Feature for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging
  2. Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications
  3. Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Global Launch Date Set for January 7
  5. Samsung to Adopt Apple Pencil-like Technology in S-Pen to Reduce Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Thickness: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Thinner Bezels than iPhone 16 Pro Max, Xiaomi 15
  7. NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Captured with Dust Layers by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
  8. Webb Telescope Confirms Planet-Forming Disks Last Longer in Early Universe
  9. Trump Nominates Jared Isaacman as Next NASA Administrator
  10. Poco M7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco C75 5G: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »