Samsung Galaxy F06 is rumoured to launch soon as the successor to the Galaxy F05, which arrived in September. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the renders of the purported smartphone have surfaced which hint towards a redesigned optics module at the back with a unified camera island. Further, its specifications have also been reportedly leaked and the handset may feature a 6.7-inch LCD screen, a dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery.

This information comes from SmartPrix, which shared the renders of the purported Samsung Galaxy F06 in a report. There appears to be a redesigned camera module at the back which is similar to the design language of the purported Galaxy A36. It reportedly ditches individual camera rings in favour of a pill-shaped island which is vertically placed.

Alleged Render of the Samsung Galaxy F06

Photo Credit: SmartPrix

Additionally, the back of the handset is said to have a gradient finish and it may be offered in five colourways — orange, dark green, black, blue, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy F06 Specifications (Expected)

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy F06 will be equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a teardrop-style notch. For optics, it is speculated to sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens. It may also get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

The purported handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The report suggests it may also include a USB Type-C 2.0 port and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Other Launches

In addition to the Galaxy F06, Samsung is also speculated to launch several other devices in the coming months. The flagship Galaxy S25 series may debut in January at the Galaxy Unpacked event, while the Samsung Galaxy F16 and M16 handsets were recently reported to be listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at their imminent arrival in the country.