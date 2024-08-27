Samsung could be preparing to launch the Galaxy F05 soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, its alleged readers have surfaced, showing the smartphone in a blue finish. The renders show the Galaxy F05 with a waterdrop notch display and a dual camera unit on the rear. The Galaxy F05 seems to be sporting a design that's common with the Samsung Galaxy F series phones. It appears to have a leather back panel. The Galaxy F05 is expected to come as a successor to last year's Galaxy F04.

Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Leaked

Alleged renders of Galaxy F05 were shared by 91Mobiles. The official-looking renders suggest slight design differences compared with the Galaxy F04. They show the handset in a blue shade with a waterdrop-style notch on the display, housing the selfie camera. It seems to have a leather-finish rear panel.

The Galaxy F05 appears to have a dual rear camera setup. The phone doesn't appear to sport a camera bump like its predecessor and the senses are stacked vertically alongside an LED flash. The volume rocker and power button are seen arranged on its right edge.

Like the Galaxy F04, the Galaxy F05 is believed to debut as an entry-level phone. It was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and BIS certification sites suggesting an imminent launch.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Price in India, Specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy F04 in India in January last year with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Galaxy F04 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display and has a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood, alongside 4GB of RAM. It sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

