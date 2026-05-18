Apple is said to be preparing a major overhaul of Siri for iOS 27 as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, and at the forefront could be the standalone app. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to unveil its next-generation operating system for iPhone and other devices at WWDC 2026. Ahead of the developer conference, a seasoned journalist has suggested that Apple will heavily position privacy as the defining feature of its AI strategy, and one of its defining features could be automatic chat deletion.

New Siri to Focus on Privacy

According to the latest Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, the new standalone Siri app may function as both a chatbot and a repository for previous Siri interactions, similar to how ChatGPT and Claude currently handle chat histories. The report states that they will be able to access the chat experience either through the standard Siri interface or through a new “Search or Ask” mode. The latter can reportedly be accessed by swiping down from the top-centre portion of the screen.

The app may also let users control how long Siri conversations remain stored on their devices and Apple's systems. One of the key features reportedly coming to the new Siri app is automatic chat deletion.

As per Gurman, a new option could be added that would allow users to automatically erase conversations after 30 days, one year, or keep them stored indefinitely. The feature reportedly works similarly to the auto-delete functionality already available inside the Messages app. The tech giant is also expected to let users decide whether the Siri app opens directly to a fresh conversation or displays a grid of previous chats during launch.

On a broader scale, Apple's strategy is said to revolve around differentiating itself from rivals through privacy protections. Apple is said to be imposing tighter restrictions on how Siri stores and retains user data, unlike several competing AI chatbots that rely on stored chat histories and long-term memory systems for personalisation and training.

The report adds that many existing AI platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT already offer temporary or incognito chat modes. Such features prevent conversations from being stored or used for AI training. However, the iPhone maker reportedly aims to integrate such protections directly into the system, rather than being behind optional privacy toggles.