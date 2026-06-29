The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was launched in India on Monday as the latest midrange addition to the South Korean firm's smartphone portfolio. The new handset is set to go on sale in the country soon in two colour options. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset, and it has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. The new Galaxy M series phone also sports a Super AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G price in India starts at Rs. 22,999. However, this figure includes coupon offers, which is usually lower than the retail price of the handset. This story will be updated once Samsung provides details about pricing for each variant.

The new Galaxy M series handset is set to go on sale in India on July 4 via Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is offered in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is a dual SIM handset that ships with Samsung's Android 16-based OneUI 8.5. The tech giant promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone. On top of this, the phone ships with various AI tools, like AI Voice Transcription. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera system, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. The handset carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. The main shooter has been paired with a a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone also sports a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also baosts a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, placed inside a hole punch display cutout. The handset is capable of shooting 4K videos.

The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The handset features support for 45W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port, along with support for bypass charging. The company also claims that the handset offers 4x scratch resistance, 2m fall endurance, and an unspecified ingress protection rating for dust and water resistance. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for connectivity.