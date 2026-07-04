Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 began at midnight today. This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale marks 10 years of the sale event in India, which was first held in the country back in 2016. The sale event competes with the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, which also began at midnight. A range of gadgets, including smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, is now listed at discounted prices on Amazon. However, for the brand loyalists, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is also offering the best prices on Samsung smartphones in various price segments.

If you are in the market to buy your first Samsung smartphone or want to upgrade your current Samsung handset, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has you covered. The commencement of the sale event also marks the first sale of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, which is exclusively available for purchase in India via Amazon. The handset can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999, instead of its original price of Rs. 25,999. However, it is worth noting that this figure includes a coupon offer of Rs. 1,000 and a special Amazon Prime Day Sale discount of Rs. 2,000. You can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

We have curated the list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones in different price segments that you can grab before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ends on July 6.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Samsung Phones

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