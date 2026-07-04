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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with credit cards of select banks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 11:49 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G features a 12-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 will conclude on July 6
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering cashback
  • You can save up to Rs. 40,000 on a new phone
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 began at midnight today. This year's Amazon Prime Day Sale marks 10 years of the sale event in India, which was first held in the country back in 2016. The sale event competes with the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026, which also began at midnight. A range of gadgets, including smart TVs, tablets, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, is now listed at discounted prices on Amazon. However, for the brand loyalists, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is also offering the best prices on Samsung smartphones in various price segments.

If you are in the market to buy your first Samsung smartphone or want to upgrade your current Samsung handset, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has you covered. The commencement of the sale event also marks the first sale of the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, which is exclusively available for purchase in India via Amazon. The handset can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999, instead of its original price of Rs. 25,999. However, it is worth noting that this figure includes a coupon offer of Rs. 1,000 and a special Amazon Prime Day Sale discount of Rs. 2,000. You can also avail an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

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We have curated the list of the best deals on Samsung smartphones in different price segments that you can grab before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ends on July 6.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Samsung Phones

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 89,999 Buy Now
Samsung M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Samsung M17e 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Samsung M06 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Samsung M07 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 25,499 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Prime Day: The 7 Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 1 Lakh to Buy Right Now

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