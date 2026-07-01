The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G was launched in India earlier this week. However, at the time of the launch, the South Korean smartphone maker had only revealed the effective price of the handset, which included a coupon discount. Now, the dedicated microsite for the Galaxy M47 5G has been updated to reveal its pricing details, along with the RAM and storage configurations. The handset, which is set to go on sale on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, is offered in two colour options. It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 series chipset. The phone also packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India, Launch Offer

In India, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be priced at Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The higher-end model, which offers 8GB of RAM and the same storage as the base variant, costs Rs. 28,999. Lastly, the top-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option is listed at Rs. 33,999. It ships in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colourways.

The new phone is set to go on sale in India on July 4 via Amazon. During the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be available with a discount of Rs. 2,000. Samsung is offering an additional coupon discount of Rs. 1,000, further bringing down the phone's price. The tech giant is also offering up to six months of non-cost EMI options with cards from various banks.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Specifications, Features

The new dual SIM Samsung smartphone runs on the company's One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16. Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for its latest Galaxy M series handset. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED touchscreen that refreshes at up to 120Hz and offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. The handset also features up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is also equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports bypass charging.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. The handset also features a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the new Galaxy M series phone sports a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.