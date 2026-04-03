The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched globally in February, and it could be joined by another model soon. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which has yet to be announced by the brand, has been spotted on a benchmarking site. The listing reveals the smartphone's moniker and some of its key specifications. The purported Samsung handset is expected to arrive with a proprietary Exynos chipset and run Android 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-S741U has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). As per the tipster, the model number corroborates the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. The handset features an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.80GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise two Cluster 1 cores clocked at 1.80GHz, five Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, two Cluster 3 cores capped at 2.75GHz, and one Cluster 4 core clocked at 3.30GHz.

Comparing these frequencies and the architecture against available chipsets on the market reveals that it is the Exynos 2500 processor, which was announced in June 2025. Currently, it powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be paired with approximately 6.81GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB.

The handset is listed as running Android 17 and has a motherboard with “s5e9955” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE give us an idea of what to expect from the handset's performance at launch. In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,426 and 8,004 points, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 FE scored 2,002 and 6,494 in single- and multi-core tests, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

This indicates a bigger jump in multi-core performance on the purported Galaxy S26 FE compared to the single-core metric. Samsung, however, has yet to reveal any details about the handset. The Galaxy S25 FE, for context, was launched in September 2025.