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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 Chip, Android 17

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 16:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 Chip, Android 17

Galaxy S26 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The handset is listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-S741U
  • It appears to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset
  • The phone posted 2,426 single-core and 8,004 multi-core scores
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched globally in February, and it could be joined by another model soon. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, which has yet to be announced by the brand, has been spotted on a benchmarking site. The listing reveals the smartphone's moniker and some of its key specifications. The purported Samsung handset is expected to arrive with a proprietary Exynos chipset and run Android 17.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Geekbench Listing

A Samsung handset bearing the model number SM-S741U has been listed on Geekbench (spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav). As per the tipster, the model number corroborates the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S26 FE. The handset features an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 1.80GHz.

The SoC appears to comprise two Cluster 1 cores clocked at 1.80GHz, five Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.36GHz, two Cluster 3 cores capped at 2.75GHz, and one Cluster 4 core clocked at 3.30GHz.

Comparing these frequencies and the architecture against available chipsets on the market reveals that it is the Exynos 2500 processor, which was announced in June 2025. Currently, it powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The purported Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could be paired with approximately 6.81GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB.

The handset is listed as running Android 17 and has a motherboard with “s5e9955” as the identifier.

Benchmark scores for the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE give us an idea of what to expect from the handset's performance at launch. In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,426 and 8,004 points, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 FE scored 2,002 and 6,494 in single- and multi-core tests, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

This indicates a bigger jump in multi-core performance on the purported Galaxy S26 FE compared to the single-core metric. Samsung, however, has yet to reveal any details about the handset. The Galaxy S25 FE, for context, was launched in September 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Surfaces on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 Chip, Android 17
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