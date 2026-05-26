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Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Oppo had initially scheduled to begin the sales of Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s on May 28,

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 13:51 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s are now on sale in the country
  • Both Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s are dual SIM phones
  • They have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
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Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s are now on sale in India. The new Oppo Find X9 series smartphones, launched in the country last week, can be purchased via multiple retail channels, e-commerce platforms and the company's website. Oppo had initially scheduled to begin the sales on May 28, but the company advanced the availability window. The Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones feature Hasselblad-powered cameras and run on ColorOS 16. The former runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while the latter has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset under the hood.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Price in India, Sale Offers

Oppo, through a press release on Monday, announced that it has advanced the availability of Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s to May 26. It was initially set to go on sale on May 28. The company claims that it advanced the availability following strong consumer response and pre-booking demand of the Find X9 series. Both models are currently available for purchase in the country via the Oppo India website, retail stores, Amazon and Flipkart.

VoltOPPO Find X9 Ultra Discussion
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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra costs Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in Tundra Umber and Canyon Orange finishes. The Oppo Find X9s, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is available in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey and Sunset Orange colourways.

Customers purchasing the latest phones using SBI Card, HDFC, and other select bank cards and UPI transactions can get up to 10 percent instant cashback. Oppo is offering a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months. No-cost EMI for Find X9 Ultra starts at Rs. 18,889 per month, while it starts at Rs. 8,889 per month for the Find X9s. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to 16 percent with Cashify and Servify.

The Oppo Find X9 series comes with a 180-day hardware defect replacement. Oppo is offering buyers three months of complimentary Google AI Pro access with 5TB of Storage. Further, users will get Jio benefits worth Rs. 35,100.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Specifications

Both Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s have dual SIM connectivity and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The former has a 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Find X9s features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, whereas the Find X9s runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. Both models have Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. Both models have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary Sony LYT-901 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera with 10x zoom. The rear camera unit includes a true colour sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

On the rear, the Oppo Find X9s has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-700 shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra features a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Oppo Find X9s carries a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

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OPPO Find X9s

OPPO Find X9s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar yet premium IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Live Space feature is quite handy
  • Good telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when recording video
  • No wireless charging
  • No 120 fps video recording
Read detailed OPPO Find X9s review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 32-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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