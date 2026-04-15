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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S25 Get Price Cuts in India

It is unclear whether these are permanent price cuts or part of a limited-time offer.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2026 13:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S25 Get Price Cuts in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (pictured) was launched in India in September 2025

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Highlights
  • Galaxy S25 now starts at Rs. 56,999 on Flipkart
  • Galaxy S25 FE price drops to Rs. 44,999 in India
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra now sells at Rs. 99,999 on Amazon
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Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones have received price cuts in India, with revised prices now live across major e-commerce platforms. The updated pricing brings the flagship lineup closer to the mid-premium segment, making the devices more appealing to a wider set of buyers. The price drop applies across models, including the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, and the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. These reductions come a few months after launch and follow the introduction of newer Galaxy S series models in global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 99,999 in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 56,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 62,999 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is currently listed at Rs. 44,999 for the 128GB configuration on Flipkart.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price has dropped to Rs. 99,999 for its base 12GB + 256GB option and is currently listed at this price on Amazon.

These revised prices, which are also reflected on the Samsung India website, mark a notable drop from the Galaxy S25 lineup's launch prices and make the devices more accessible to buyers in the country.

The South Korean tech giant has not yet clarified why the prices of the Galaxy S25 series phones have been reduced. It is also unclear whether these are permanent price cuts or part of a limited-time offer. In some cases, current prices may be influenced by ongoing discounts or bank offers on the platforms. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the price revision.

Notably, it is not entirely unusual for older flagship models to see price drops after newer ones are introduced. The current Galaxy S26 series was unveiled in global markets in February, which could be a factor behind the current reduced pricing of the older models. Although a Galaxy S26 FE model has yet to be unveiled, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra begin in India at Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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