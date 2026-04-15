Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones have received price cuts in India, with revised prices now live across major e-commerce platforms. The updated pricing brings the flagship lineup closer to the mid-premium segment, making the devices more appealing to a wider set of buyers. The price drop applies across models, including the standard Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, and the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. These reductions come a few months after launch and follow the introduction of newer Galaxy S series models in global markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drops to Rs. 99,999 in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 56,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 62,999 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is currently listed at Rs. 44,999 for the 128GB configuration on Flipkart.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price has dropped to Rs. 99,999 for its base 12GB + 256GB option and is currently listed at this price on Amazon.

These revised prices, which are also reflected on the Samsung India website, mark a notable drop from the Galaxy S25 lineup's launch prices and make the devices more accessible to buyers in the country.

The South Korean tech giant has not yet clarified why the prices of the Galaxy S25 series phones have been reduced. It is also unclear whether these are permanent price cuts or part of a limited-time offer. In some cases, current prices may be influenced by ongoing discounts or bank offers on the platforms. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Samsung for a comment on the price revision.

Notably, it is not entirely unusual for older flagship models to see price drops after newer ones are introduced. The current Galaxy S26 series was unveiled in global markets in February, which could be a factor behind the current reduced pricing of the older models. Although a Galaxy S26 FE model has yet to be unveiled, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra begin in India at Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,39,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration.

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