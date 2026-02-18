Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns

A price hike for the Galaxy S26 series could be difficult to avoid, even if Samsung would prefer to maintain stable pricing.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 February 2026 12:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rising chip, memory costs are cited as reasons for Galaxy S26 price hike
  • Higher wafer and yield costs are reportedly involved
  • TM Roh is said to be concerned about pricing impact
Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for next week. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a new report from South Korea suggests that a price hike now looks increasingly likely for the next-generation Galaxy S series lineup. While there are concerns among the tech giant's mobile leadership about weakening its competitive position in the premium segment, it might not be able to absorb the additional expenses caused by increasing memory component costs.

Price Hike for the Galaxy S26 Series

According to a report by South Korean publication IT Chosun, Samsung is grappling with soaring costs tied to advanced chip production. The standard Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to use the Exynos 2600 processor in several markets, which is rumoured to be built on its 2nm GAA (Gate All Around) process.

This transition is reported to substantially increase wafer and yield costs compared to previous nodes.

Samsung reportedly intended to hike the price of the Galaxy S25 series last year, but the planned move was prevented due to a last-minute intervention from TM Roh, the Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) and Device eXperience (DX) Divisions, and President and co-CEO of Samsung Electronics.

This time around, however, absorbing the additional manufacturing costs may not be feasible for the company. The report suggests that a price hike is becoming difficult to avoid, even if Samsung would prefer to maintain stable pricing to protect market share.

The report also mentioned that TM Roh is concerned about Samsung's competitive imbalance with Apple. The latter has been widely rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 series in September at a similar price as the current iPhone 17 lineup. Thus, any price increase for the Galaxy S26 lineup could potentially widen the pricing gap and affect Samsung's competitiveness in the ultra-premium segment.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The tech giant's upcoming flagship Galaxy S lineup is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. With less than two weeks remaining, we can expect more details to surface in the coming days.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Launched With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC, 6,150mAh Battery: Price, Features
Infinix Note Edge 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Curved AMOLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  3. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  5. Oppo Find X9s Leak Suggests Global Launch Timeline, Key Specifications
  6. Galaxy S26 Series Tipped for Price Hike as Manufacturing Costs Climb
#Latest Stories
  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  3. Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India
  4. Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Listed on Company's Website Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes
  7. ROG Xbox Ally X Gets Nearly $200 Price Hike in Japan Amidst Global Memory and Storage Shortages
  8. Infinix Note Edge 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Curved AMOLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Launched With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC, 6,150mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »