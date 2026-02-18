Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is all set to take place on February 25, where it will unveil the next-generation Galaxy S series. Pre-reservation for the upcoming lineup, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series, has already commenced in India. The tech giant has now confirmed that early customers will be able to avail of a free storage upgrade on pre-reserving the handsets, in addition to other benefits like a daily voucher and a high exchange value lock-in.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Free Storage Upgrade

Samsung has detailed the complimentary storage upgrade directly on its Galaxy S26 pre-reserve promotional material. Customers who pre-reserve and subsequently pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be eligible for a free upgrade to the next storage tier, at no additional cost.

For example, those who purchase the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S26 series are eligible to receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB model.

The company says customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 2,699 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones. Apart from this, they are also eligible to participate in a draw with a daily voucher of Rs. 5,000 and a grand voucher worth Rs. 50,000.

Lastly, Samsung is also offering the highest exchange value lock-in, upon trading in their old handsets. Customers can trade in their existing phone and redeem the exchange value on purchase of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Galaxy S26 Ultra. The final exchange amount, however, will depend on the model and condition of their old handset, as well as the availability of the offer at their location.

Gadgets 360 staff members can verify that the pre-reservation storage upgrade offer is currently live in select key markets, including India. The move appears aimed at boosting early demand while reinforcing value amid expectations of higher production costs.

A recent report suggested that a price hike now looks increasingly likely for the next-generation Galaxy S series lineup, even if Samsung would prefer to maintain stable pricing to protect market share. Absorbing the additional manufacturing costs, due to soaring memory component prices, may not be feasible for the company.