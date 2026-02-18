Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre Reserve Customers in India

Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India

Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is all set to take place on February 25, where it will unveil the next-generation Galaxy S series. Pre-reservation for the upcoming lineup, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series, has already commenced in India. The tech giant has now confirmed that early customers will be able to avail of a free storage upgrade on pre-reserving the handsets, in addition to other benefits like a daily voucher and a high exchange value lock-in.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 February 2026 15:06 IST
Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Early Galaxy S26 series buyers will get a free storage upgrade offer
  • Customers must pay Rs. 999 for a VIP Pre-reserve Pass
  • The VIP pass offers benefits worth Rs. 2,699 via e-Store voucher
Advertisement

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 is all set to take place on February 25, where it will unveil the next-generation Galaxy S series. Pre-reservation for the upcoming lineup, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series, has already commenced in India. The tech giant has now confirmed that early customers will be able to avail of a free storage upgrade on pre-reserving the handsets, in addition to other benefits like a daily voucher and a high exchange value lock-in.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Free Storage Upgrade

Samsung has detailed the complimentary storage upgrade directly on its Galaxy S26 pre-reserve promotional material. Customers who pre-reserve and subsequently pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be eligible for a free upgrade to the next storage tier, at no additional cost.

galaxy 26 pre reserve Samsung

For example, those who purchase the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S26 series are eligible to receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB model.

The company says customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 2,699 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones. Apart from this, they are also eligible to participate in a draw with a daily voucher of Rs. 5,000 and a grand voucher worth Rs. 50,000.

Lastly, Samsung is also offering the highest exchange value lock-in, upon trading in their old handsets. Customers can trade in their existing phone and redeem the exchange value on purchase of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or Galaxy S26 Ultra. The final exchange amount, however, will depend on the model and condition of their old handset, as well as the availability of the offer at their location.

Gadgets 360 staff members can verify that the pre-reservation storage upgrade offer is currently live in select key markets, including India. The move appears aimed at boosting early demand while reinforcing value amid expectations of higher production costs.

A recent report suggested that a price hike now looks increasingly likely for the next-generation Galaxy S series lineup, even if Samsung would prefer to maintain stable pricing to protect market share. Absorbing the additional manufacturing costs, due to soaring memory component prices, may not be feasible for the company.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Listed on Company's Website Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches Note Edge 5G in India With These Features
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Reveals Anticipated Price, Key Features
  3. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pre-Reserve in India Offers Free Storage Upgrade
  5. Oppo Find X9s Leak Suggests Global Launch Timeline, Key Specifications
  6. Galaxy S26 Series Tipped for Price Hike as Manufacturing Costs Climb
#Latest Stories
  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and College Football 26 Coming to Xbox Game Pass
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Series Leak Hints at Price, Key Specifications Weeks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  3. Samsung Confirms Free Storage Upgrade for Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Reserve Customers in India
  4. Oppo Find X9s Global Variant Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked; Might Debut With 7,025mAh Battery
  5. Infinix Note 60 Pro, Note 60 Listed on Company's Website Ahead of Launch: Specifications, Features
  6. Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes
  7. ROG Xbox Ally X Gets Nearly $200 Price Hike in Japan Amidst Global Memory and Storage Shortages
  8. Infinix Note Edge 5G Launched in India With 120Hz Curved AMOLED Screen, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Launched With MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate SoC, 6,150mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly See Price Hike Amid Rising Chip Costs, Raising Competitive Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »