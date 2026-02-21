Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched by the South Korean tech conglomerate during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which the company will host in the fourth week of February. The lineup, which is expected to include the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26, could be unveiled along with the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. In India, the three handsets will be sold via two e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. The company recently confirmed that one of the phones in the upcoming lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. While other details about the models remain under wraps, leaks and reports highlighting these details have been surfacing online for a while.

Since the much-anticipated launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series is less than a week away, here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26, including the launch date, availability, rumoured price in India, expected specifications, and features. More details could be revealed in the days.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Details, Availability in India

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event is confirmed to take place on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. During the launch, the South Korean smartphone maker is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26, Galaxy Buds 4, and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

Recently, the dedicated microsites for the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event were made live by the tech firm on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung India online store. While the names of the devices are yet to be revealed, the microsites seemingly confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S26 series will go on sale in the country via these online retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, Colourways (Expected)

Samsung has yet to confirm the pricing details of the Galaxy S26 series phones. However, various leaks in the past have suggested that the lineup might arrive at a significantly higher price. According to a report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price could start at about KRW 1.8 million (about Rs. 1,13,000) for the base 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB option could be priced at around KRW 2 million (roughly Rs. 1,26,000).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is expected to cost about KRW 1.5 million (about Rs. 94,000) and about KRW 1.66 million (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the same configurations, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 will reportedly launch with price tags of about KRW 1.3 million (about Rs. 82,000) and about KRW 1.46 million (roughly Rs. 92,000), respectively.

For context, the Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 256GB storage model, while the Galaxy S25+ debuted at Rs. 99,999. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 price in India at launch was set at Rs. 80,999 for the same storage option.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 will reportedly be offered in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black colour options, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra could go on sale in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

Coming to the specifications, recently, a report revealed the full specifications list of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26. Additionally, Samsung recently announced that one of the phones in its upcoming lineup will be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset. But these details are yet to be confirmed by the South Korean tech conglomerate. Hence, one should read the following details

Design

In terms of design, Samsung is not expected to make any radical changes. The leaked renders suggest that all three models in the Galaxy S26 series will feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, with three lenses placed inside the island.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a quad rear camera unit, with one of the sensors placed outside the deco along with the LED flash, unlike the standard and plus models, which might feature three cameras on the back. On the front, the handsets are shown to sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera and relatively thin bezels. The Galaxy S26 series might boast a flat metal frame, with a power button and volume controls placed on the right side.

Samsung is also expected to reposition the slot for the S-Pen stylus on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, moving it to the corner of the frame. Similarly, the stylus could also be slightly redesigned, now boasting a curved top, unlike its predecessor. It is expected to also feature a thinner tip and an unspecified button.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ could be equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with similar features. Both displays are expected to come with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

On the other hand, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could boast a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, delivering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. The phone is also expected to ship with the Privacy Screen feature, which was recently unveiled by the tech conglomerate.

Performance and OS

The entire Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to run on the company's Android 16-based OneUI 8.5. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will reportedly be equipped with Samsung's flagship octa core Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. The two models could be the first to ship with the new SoC. The phones might feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Samsung recently confirmed that one of the phones in its upcoming lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The company usually reserves the Snapdragon SoCs for its flagship models. For context, last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra ships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Hence, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, along with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Camera

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to carry triple rear camera units, featuring a 50-megapixel main shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.4) primary shooter with OIS. It is also said to feature a 50-megapixel (f/1.9) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. All three Galaxy S26 series phones might carry a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

While the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ could be backed by 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, respectively. The Ultra model might support 60W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the standard and the plus variant could ship with 25W and 45W wired fast charging support.