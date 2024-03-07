Technology News

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 10:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is listed with Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue shades

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.7-inch 90Hz full-HD+ display
  • The handset comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage
  • The Galaxy M14 4G supports 25W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G has been listed online in India. It will join the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, which was unveiled in April 2023 in the country. The Galaxy M14 4G is priced lower than the Galaxy M14 5G model because aside from the differences in certain features, it also lacks 5G connectivity options. The Galaxy M14 4G is listed in two RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. The phone carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and comes with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G price in India

Offered in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue colour options, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is listed on Amazon India with two configurations. The 4GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 8,499, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 11,499.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and pixel density of 391ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy M14 4G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the handset, on the other hand, is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

According to the Amazon listing, Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M14 4G with support for 25W wired fast charging. The phone is also claimed to get two years of Android upgrades and four years of security patch updates. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M14 4G, Samsung Galaxy M14 4G price in India, Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M14, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Coachella Re-Tries Bringing Benefits-Loaded NFTs Despite Terrifying First Try, Partners With OpenSea

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
  3. Poco X6 Neo Teased to Launch in India Soon
  4. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Leaked Hands-on Images Suggest Design: See Here
  5. OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000
  6. Microsoft Announces End of Support for Android apps on Windows 11 in 2025
  7. Google Pixel 8a Could Be More Expensive Than Pixel 7a
  8. Realme 12+ 5G First Impressions
  9. Realme 12 5G Series With 5,000mAh Batteries Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Early Render Surfaces Online; Suggests a New Rear Camera Layout
  2. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India
  3. Coachella Re-Tries Bringing Benefits-Loaded NFTs Despite Terrifying First Try, Partners With OpenSea
  4. Poco Seemingly Teases Launch of a Neo Phone in India, Could Be Poco X6 Neo
  5. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC System Requirements Confirmed Ahead of March 21 Launch
  6. Apple Warns Eligibility for Alternative App Marketplaces Could Be Revoked If User Travels Outside EU
  7. Poco Teases Partnership With Airtel to Launch ‘Most Affordable 5G Device’ in India
  8. Apple Pencil 3 With New Features Could Be Launched Later This Month: Report
  9. Microsoft Announces End of Support for Android apps on Windows 11 in 2025
  10. OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »