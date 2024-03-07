Samsung Galaxy M14 4G has been listed online in India. It will join the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, which was unveiled in April 2023 in the country. The Galaxy M14 4G is priced lower than the Galaxy M14 5G model because aside from the differences in certain features, it also lacks 5G connectivity options. The Galaxy M14 4G is listed in two RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. The phone carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and comes with support for 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G price in India

Offered in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue colour options, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is listed on Amazon India with two configurations. The 4GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 8,499, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 11,499.

Samsung Galaxy M14 4G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) PLS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and pixel density of 391ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy M14 4G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the handset, on the other hand, is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

According to the Amazon listing, Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy M14 4G with support for 25W wired fast charging. The phone is also claimed to get two years of Android upgrades and four years of security patch updates. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

