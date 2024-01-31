Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Said to be Rebranded Galaxy A05s

Samsung Galaxy F14 4G user manual alongside that of the Galaxy M14 4G has reportedly been spotted online.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2024 17:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F14 4G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Said to be Rebranded Galaxy A05s

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A05s is offered in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F14 4G is likely to sport a full-HD+ screen
  • The smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • The Galaxy F14 4G is expected to ship with Android 13-based UI
Samsung Galaxy F14 4G may launch in India soon. The 5G variant of the handset was launched in India in March 2023. Details about the 4G version have now surfaced online. Its design and key specifications have been tipped via the user manual of the purported handset. A user manual for the Galaxy M14 4G was also spotted online. Both the Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G are expected to share a similar design. Notably, the Galaxy M14 5G model was introduced in India in April 2023. 

A 91Mobiles report notes that the name for the Galaxy A05s was changed to Galaxy F14 4G on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the Galaxy F14 4G may launch with a full-HD+ screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU, and an Android 13-based UI. Essentially the rumoured model is expected to be a rebranded model of the Samsung Galaxy A05s that was launched in India in October 2023.

Meanwhile, another report by MySmartPrice claimed to have spotted the user manuals for the Galaxy F14 4G as well as for the Galaxy M14 4G. The handsets bear the model numbers SM-E145F and SM-M145F, respectively, according to the report. The support page for the latter model was also reportedly seen live on the Samsung India website, but at the time of writing, we could not locate it.

As per the diagrams seen in the user manual, the design of the Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G are expected to be similar. The phones are seen with flat displays with slim bezels, a thick chin, and a centred waterdrop notch to house the front camera. The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right side of the handset, with a USB Type-C port, headphone jack, speaker grille, and microphone placed on the bottom.  

The triple rear cameras of the Galaxy M14 4G and Galaxy F14 4G models are seen in small, circular, separate units arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel. A smaller round LED flash unit appears next to the cameras. No other details about the handsets are available so far.

Samsung's Galaxy A05s was launched in the country in Black, Light Green, and Light Violet colourways starting at Rs. 14,999 for its 6GB + 128GB option. Later in November 2023, the company introduced a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 13,999.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A05s, Samsung Galaxy F14 4G, Samsung Galaxy F14 4G specifications, Samsung Galaxy M14 4G
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
AI Companies Lose $190 Billion in Market Cap After Alphabet, Microsoft Report Quarterly Results
US SEC to Approve Ethereum ETF in May, Standard Chartered Predicts


