Technology News
English Edition

Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release

Samsung could unveil its anticipated One UI 7 update at the annual Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24) that will begin on October 3.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2024 20:23 IST
Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Onur Binay

Samsung's One UI 7 update could be unveiled at the company's developer conference

Highlights
  • Samsung's One UI 7 update will be based on Android
  • The company is yet to unveil its upcoming One UI 7 software update
  • One UI 7 is said to improve the user interface and add new AI features
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 7 update could soon be rolled out to beta testers in the coming weeks, according to a report. The One UI 6 update was based on Android 14 and the upcoming version will be based on Android 15, which is yet to roll out to Google's Pixel phones. While Samsung has yet to provide any details about the next major update to its smartphone operating skin, we can expect to see a demo at the company's upcoming developer conference next month.

Samsung's Subsidiaries Begin One UI 7 Beta Testing

A SamMobile report citing unnamed sources claims that Samsung's local subsidiaries are currently testing the One UI 7 beta update, and that the company is likely to roll out the One UI 7 beta update to testers as part of the company's beta programme. This year, Samsung is expected to introduce new user interface improvements while doubling down on its AI strategy, bringing new AI features to eligible handsets.

The South Korean technology conglomerate has been testing the One UI 7 beta update "for weeks" in China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the UK, and the US, according to the publication. While the company reportedly tests its software updates in these regions, the upcoming release is reportedly being trialled in additional regions this year.

Samsung One UI 7 Launch Timeline (Expected)

Samsung hasn't announced any details about its upcoming One UI 7 update, but the company has scheduled its annual Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24) on October 3 in San Jose, California. This is typically when the company unveils the next version of its Android smartphone interface, and we can speculate that the One UI 7 will be launched later in October.

This year, several smartphones and tablets are expected to receive an update to One UI 7 and the company's timeline for the rollout can depend on the series and the original launch date of each model. For example, the latest Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z series phones are typically the first to receive the update, followed by older models. Eligible Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy C series models are likely to receive the update after the flagship models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, One UI
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nothing Sets September 24 Launch Date for 'Open' Wireless Headset
  3. Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 7 Ahead of Anticipated Beta Release
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Codenames Suggest Launch of Four Models Next Year
  5. Apple Releases macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and More: What's New
  6. Honor 200 Lite 5G Key Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release
  2. Samsung's Upcoming Flagship Galaxy Tablets With AI Features Now Available for Pre-Reservation in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Nothing Sets September 24 Launch Date for Purported 'Open' Wireless Headset
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a Feature That Will Let Users Mention Contacts in Status Updates
  6. Apple Watch Users Can Now Change the Default Ringtone With WatchOS 11 Update
  7. What is Blockchain Sharding: Explained
  8. Qatar Financial Centre Activates Digital Assets Lab Nearly a Year After Announcement
  9. Honor 200 Lite 5G Display, RAM and Storage Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. iOS 18 Update Brings RCS Messaging, Shortcut for Dialling Phone Numbers to iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »