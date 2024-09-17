Samsung's One UI 7 update could soon be rolled out to beta testers in the coming weeks, according to a report. The One UI 6 update was based on Android 14 and the upcoming version will be based on Android 15, which is yet to roll out to Google's Pixel phones. While Samsung has yet to provide any details about the next major update to its smartphone operating skin, we can expect to see a demo at the company's upcoming developer conference next month.

Samsung's Subsidiaries Begin One UI 7 Beta Testing

A SamMobile report citing unnamed sources claims that Samsung's local subsidiaries are currently testing the One UI 7 beta update, and that the company is likely to roll out the One UI 7 beta update to testers as part of the company's beta programme. This year, Samsung is expected to introduce new user interface improvements while doubling down on its AI strategy, bringing new AI features to eligible handsets.

The South Korean technology conglomerate has been testing the One UI 7 beta update "for weeks" in China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the UK, and the US, according to the publication. While the company reportedly tests its software updates in these regions, the upcoming release is reportedly being trialled in additional regions this year.

Samsung One UI 7 Launch Timeline (Expected)

Samsung hasn't announced any details about its upcoming One UI 7 update, but the company has scheduled its annual Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24) on October 3 in San Jose, California. This is typically when the company unveils the next version of its Android smartphone interface, and we can speculate that the One UI 7 will be launched later in October.

This year, several smartphones and tablets are expected to receive an update to One UI 7 and the company's timeline for the rollout can depend on the series and the original launch date of each model. For example, the latest Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z series phones are typically the first to receive the update, followed by older models. Eligible Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy C series models are likely to receive the update after the flagship models.