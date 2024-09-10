Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update

The new One UI update will extend the AI features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 devices to other Samsung smartphones.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 18:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy AI features will also roll out to S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9

Highlights
  • Interpreter is getting a new Listening Mode and one-way translation
  • The download size of the update file is said to be 3GB
  • Suggested Replies feature is also being rolled out to more devices
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 series users in India are reportedly getting new artificial intelligence features with a new One UI update. Last week, the South Korean tech giant announced the One UI 6.1.1 update rollout for older Galaxy phones with improved AI features that were present in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during launch. The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S24 users in India. Apart from the Galaxy S24 series, these features will also be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

One UI 6.1.1 Update Rolling Out in India

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 is said to be quite large and requires 3GB of free storage space to download. Notably, the new Galaxy AI features are being expanded in India and several other regions. Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the update rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The same update serial was also spotted for the Galaxy S24 series. The rollout will take place starting in Malaysia, and other regions will get it subsequently. The Galaxy S24 series will be the first to get these features, followed by other devices in the coming weeks.

one ui 6 1 1 update One UI 6 1 1 update

One UI 6.1.1 update on Galaxy Z Fold 6

 

The Listening Mode and one-way translation feature in the Interpreter are among the new Galaxy AI features being expanded. With Listening Mode, users can use the device to listen to audio in a foreign language and get a one-way translation of it. The AI-powered Composer tool is also getting a new Chat Assist feature that can draft emails, social media posts, and more based on text prompts.

Suggested Replies, another Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 exclusive feature is also coming to other devices, Samsung confirmed. It allows users to quickly reply to text messages from a connected Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Further, Note Assist, an AI feature for Notes that generates transcriptions and meeting summaries. Additionally, the feature works with voice recordings as well. PDF Overlay Translation, a feature to translate and overlay text in PDF files and Sketch to Image, an image assist feature that can enhance rough sketches are also coming to Galaxy S24 series and other devices.

Also, the new features in Circle to Search such as step-by-step instructions for solving mathematical problems, and Sound Search are also coming to more devices.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Galaxy AI, Samsung Galaxy S24, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Samsung, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Launched as First Tri-Fold Phone Hours After iPhone 16 Debut: Price, Specifications
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 'Technical Presentation', Could Reveal PS5 Pro

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  4. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  5. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  7. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  9. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
  10. Apple AirPods 4 Launched With ANC and These Other Features: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 40 5G with Infinix AI Features Tipped to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Won't be Available in Early Access Before Launch
  3. YouTube Spammed with Tim Cook’s Deep Fake Videos Promoting Crypto Scam During Apple’s Glowtime Event
  4. Antarctica Was Last Ice-Free 34 Million Years Ago: What Triggered This Climate Shift?
  5. AMD Z2 Extreme in Development, Company Targets 'Early 2025' Release Timeline: Report
  6. Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  9. Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »