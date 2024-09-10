Samsung Galaxy S24 series users in India are reportedly getting new artificial intelligence features with a new One UI update. Last week, the South Korean tech giant announced the One UI 6.1.1 update rollout for older Galaxy phones with improved AI features that were present in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during launch. The update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S24 users in India. Apart from the Galaxy S24 series, these features will also be rolled out to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

One UI 6.1.1 Update Rolling Out in India

According to a report by SamMobile, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 is said to be quite large and requires 3GB of free storage space to download. Notably, the new Galaxy AI features are being expanded in India and several other regions. Gadgets 360 staff members spotted the update rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The same update serial was also spotted for the Galaxy S24 series. The rollout will take place starting in Malaysia, and other regions will get it subsequently. The Galaxy S24 series will be the first to get these features, followed by other devices in the coming weeks.

One UI 6.1.1 update on Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Listening Mode and one-way translation feature in the Interpreter are among the new Galaxy AI features being expanded. With Listening Mode, users can use the device to listen to audio in a foreign language and get a one-way translation of it. The AI-powered Composer tool is also getting a new Chat Assist feature that can draft emails, social media posts, and more based on text prompts.

Suggested Replies, another Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 exclusive feature is also coming to other devices, Samsung confirmed. It allows users to quickly reply to text messages from a connected Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Further, Note Assist, an AI feature for Notes that generates transcriptions and meeting summaries. Additionally, the feature works with voice recordings as well. PDF Overlay Translation, a feature to translate and overlay text in PDF files and Sketch to Image, an image assist feature that can enhance rough sketches are also coming to Galaxy S24 series and other devices.

Also, the new features in Circle to Search such as step-by-step instructions for solving mathematical problems, and Sound Search are also coming to more devices.